Celebrity Aesthetician Shares Her Tips and Tricks for Achieving Healthy, Radiant Skin at Any Age in New Book

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appearance and health of our skin have a significant impact on how we feel about ourselves, yet many people find skincare to be, at best, a trial-and-error process and, at worst, a series of devastating, expensive disappointments. To demystify the science of skincare, and help individuals reach their skin goals, author and aesthetician Amy Rae Sedlar presents "Secrets of Skincare: An Unconventional Approach to Healthy Skin."

In her book, Sedlar's holistic approach unearths the roots of common contributing factors, including harmful cosmetic ingredients, dehydration, poor nutrition, alcohol consumption, and more, as the delaying factors to healthy skin. She delves into the connection between the skin and the liver, demonstrating the significant role that the liver's ability to clear the body of toxins plays in achieving a clear complexion. Through each chapter, Sedlar provides helpful, actionable steps to identify and fix underlying issues and offers her expert suggestions on the best products and practices to use at home. As readers make necessary adjustments to their lifestyle and skincare routine, they may begin to see the changes reflected on their skin.

"This book is about the truth—the truth about how your skin works, how it reacts to all the products you unknowingly smear and slather on it, the foods that heal or harm it, and all the other secrets I have learned over my career," Sedlar said. "I hope this book brings readers the information they have been looking for to help them on the path to healthy, gorgeous skin."

"Secrets of Skincare" was inspired by Sedlar's work with a range of clients from celebrities, actors, and models to everyday individuals desperately seeking relief. In sharing what she has gleaned in her nearly 20 years of practice, she demonstrates that having glowing skin is simple, inexpensive, and, most importantly, easily attainable.

"Amy Rae has been such a beautiful part of my life. She is my go-to guru for skin and health. She has changed my skin for the better. I love her holistic approach to beauty and how much she genuinely cares about the health of her clients. I always leave my appointments with Amy Rae glowing, inside and out!" ̶ Brittany Snow, American Actress/Singer/Producer

Sedlar continues to share her passion for helping people achieve healthy, gorgeous skin no matter where they are in their journey. She offers classes for all ages to learn more about skincare and to start their road to glowing skin.

"Secrets of Skincare: An Unconventional Approach to Healthy Skin"

By Amy Rae Sedlar

ISBN: 9781982273613 (softcover); 9781982273637 (hardcover); 9781982273620 (electronic)

Available from: Amy Rae Sedlar, Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Amy Rae Sedlar has been in the beauty, aesthetics, and medical aesthetics industries for close to 20 years. She is a licensed aesthetician in California and Florida and a certified holistic practitioner. Her unique approach of combining nutritional skincare with a holistic topical approach has made her one of Southern California's most sought-after aestheticians and a trusted choice among celebrities. Her Beverly Boulevard spa was named one of the "Top 10 Spas in Los Angeles" by The LAist and was featured in The Chalkboard Magazine, Refinery29, the Los Angeles Times and other top publications in Los Angeles. She has also appeared on the E! programs "Botched" and "WAGS" and been written about in beauty magazines such as ELLE and Allure. Now retired from physically working on clients, Sedlar is working on a second book that dives deeper into the connection between liver health and skin conditions. To learn more about Sedlar and upcoming book signings, please visit: https://amyraesedlar.com/

