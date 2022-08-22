Food Safety Testing System Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market.

Food Safety Testing System Market Size – USD 19.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – High demand for patient safety.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period.

Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods. The market for such safety check is highly competitive, as key players not only compete with other testing companies, but also with end user and government agencies internal analytics departments.

Notable technological developments such as the use of electrical biosensors for microbiological safety testing are evident on the food safety testing market. The analysis time is expected to be reduced and the results accuracy increased. Therefore, higher manufacturing companies’ investment to ensure higher quality of foodstuffs would fuel demand growth.

The Global Food Safety Testing System Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Food Safety Testing System Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Food Safety Testing System industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Key players involved:

SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

key findings from the report suggest

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food's Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Safety Testing System Market on the basis of Test, Application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Food Safety Testing System market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Food Safety Testing System market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Food Safety Testing System market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

