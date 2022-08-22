Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Share Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Driver Monitoring Systems market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers’ consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.

Higher usage of the components like camera and sensors which monitor the alertness of the driver as well as checks his or her level of vigilance, health, current state and warns the driver a signs of drowsiness or distraction is monitored, are the primary growth propellers for this market. Additionally, growing usage of DMS for driver identification and control functions using the eyes will contribute to more safety and better intuitive use of the new generation of driver assistance functions and help grow the market remarkably.

The need for driver monitoring is rising not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein challenges are more significant as compared with the passenger segment. Apart from all of the above-mentioned concerns, drivers are also working long hours, many a time more than what is advised or specified.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Driver Monitoring Systems Market on the basis of Monitoring Type, Component, Propulsion, Instrument, Vehicle Type, and region:

Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Driver State Monitoring

Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring

Drunk Driving Monitoring

Driver Alertness monitoring

Identity recognition monitoring

Other Driver state monitoring

Driver Health monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring

Body temperature monitoring

Pulse rate monitoring

Heart beat monitoring

Other Driver health monitoring

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Interior Camera

Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Mats

Steering Angle sensors

Other Sensors

Other Components

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Instrument Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Driver Monitoring Systems market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

Leading companies operating across the global Driver Monitoring Systems market:

Faurecia

Tata Elxsi

Aptiv PLC

Johnson Controls Inc

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Continental

Bosch

Visteon

Denso

others.

