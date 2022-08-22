Femtech Market size is projected to reach USD 60.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% | Emergen Research
Owing to the growing expenditure and product production, Femtech Market is expected to be experiencing robust growth over the projected period.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide femitech market is anticipated to reach USD 60.01 billion by 2027. The rising burden of infectious and chronic diseases on the female population of the world is the primary driver of demand in the femitech sector. Women's health issues becoming more prevalent would increase demand for technologically advanced healthcare treatments. Growing female emphasis on sexual empowerment and reproductive health in developing economies would promote business growth.
The market outlook would be improved by raising women's understanding of early sickness detection and management as part of patient care programmes. The sector would develop faster if there were more government and other agency initiatives in developing nations to increase public knowledge of women's health. Additionally, a growing trend toward routine preventive care examinations as well as the development of user-friendly technology to monitor specific health issues may be advantageous to the growth of the women's health sector.
Women's health difficulties continue to be stigmatised in some of the world's least developed countries, despite the fact that more and more people today prefer to discuss openly and honestly about their health concerns and treatments. Femtech solutions are probably preferred for these locations because the scanning is less invasive and more secure. One of the main causes of the situation is thought to be rising population.
The new report titled ‘Global Femtech Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Femtech market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.
Key Highlights from the Report
Due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among the base of the female population, the devices category is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period.
The Femtech Market is primarily driven by applications for pregnancy and nursing care. The North American area dominates the market for pregnancy and nursing care, accounting for around 40.2% of it in 2019. This is due to the rising demand for novel products and consumables used during pregnancy and nursing, which would help drive consumer trends.
Due to the growing acceptance of hospital facilities by women for a variety of non-operative and surgical treatments, hospitals are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 15.9% throughout the forecasted period.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Femtech Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Devices
Software
Services
End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Direct-to-Consumer
Hospitals
Fertility Clinics
Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Reproductive Health
Pregnancy & Nursing Care
Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare
General Healthcare & Wellness
Others
Key players in the market include:
Feminine Technologies,
Sustain Natural,
Sera Prognostics,
HeraMED,
iSono Health,
Totohealth,
Minerva,
Nuvo,
Elvie, and
BioWink
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Femtech Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Femtech Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Femtech Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Femtech Market
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
