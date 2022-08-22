Submit Release
Body Contouring Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Global Overview, Forecast 2021-2026

Global Body Contouring Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Body Contouring Market Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global body contouring market, assessing the market based on its segments like invasiveness, end-use, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.7%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.6 Billion

The global demand is being driven by rising cases of obesity due to unhealthy lifestyles around the world. The demand for these techniques is increasing as their safety and efficacy improve, resulting in increased life expectancy. Furthermore, major companies’ product research and distribution initiatives, such as M&A and alliances, are propelling the industry forward. During the forecast period, the introduction of new products in emerging regions is expected to drive market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Body contouring is a process that involves removing excess skin and fat cells from the body to improve its appearance. Tummy tucks, man breast removal, love handle removal, and arm lifts are among the most common body contouring procedures, according to doctors and aesthetic clinics that perform these procedures.

The market is segmented on the basis of invasiveness into:

Non-Invasive
Minimally Invasive
Invasive

On the basis of end-use, the industry is divided into:

Clinical Research Organizations
Hospitals
Medical Spa
Clinics

The market can be segregated into the following regions:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the market is being driven by the rising demand for certain body types. The demand is increasing due to the higher influence of social media and influence of celebrities. Rising competition between the key players is also aiding the market growth. Companies in this field are focusing on developing devices that are simple to use, cost-effective, and less painful. For example, in April 2017, Allergan purchased ZELTIQ Aesthetic Inc., a company that specialises in cooling fat reduction therapy. Allergan now has a CoolSculpting system in its portfolio as a result of this purchase. Key developments like this are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cynosure, Candela Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

