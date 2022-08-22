Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Douglas County

Douglasville, GA (August 19, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Douglasville, GA. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, August 18, 2022. One man was injured and taken to a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., Richard Ramponneau, age 39, of Villa Rica, hit a car attempting to make a left hand turn from Fairburn Road onto I -20 eastbound. The crash caused Ramponneau’s SUV to overturn on the overpass. Shortly after the collision, two Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene. The deputies attempted to check on both drivers. When one of the deputies approached Ramponneau’s SUV, Ramponneau came out of the SUV and got into a physical altercation with the deputy. During the altercation, the deputy shot Ramponneau. Two guns were found outside the vehicle during the investigation.

The investigation shows that Ramponneau was involved in a separate shooting just prior to the wreck and the officer involved shooting. Ramponneau fired a weapon at a Quick Trip gas station located on Chappel Hill Road. The Douglasville Police Department is conducting the investigation into the initial shooting incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.