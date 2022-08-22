Read more about GBI Charges Three People with Murder after Suspicious Fire in Sylvania, GA

Sylvania, GA (August 19, 2022) - The GBI has charged three people with murder and other charges following a suspicious fire in Sylvania, GA that left one person dead. Another person was also charged in this case.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the GBI obtained the following arrest warrants:

Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, of Sylvania, GA, charged with Murder and Armed Robbery

Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler, 21, of Sylvania, GA, charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree

Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, of Sylvania, GA, charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree

Tyler Roberson, 21, of Sylvania, GA, charged with Arson 1st Degree

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the GBI to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania, where the body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished. The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office where his death was ruled a homicide.

Brown and Wheeler were in custody in the Screven County Jail on unrelated charges. Brinson was in custody in the Bulloch County Jail on unrelated charges. GBI agents and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Roberson in Sylvania. He was taken to the Screven County jail without incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

A special thanks goes to the following personnel for their assistance: State Fire Marshall’s Office, Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Screven County Fire Department, Screven County Coroner’s Office, and the Sylvania Police Department.