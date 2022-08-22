Network Analytics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.9%, Market Trends – Increasing integration of Software Defined Networking (SDN) ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports cover key developments in the network analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from network analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for network analytics in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period – Emergen Research

The network analytics market size was USD 2.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is a key factor driving growth of the market. Data is acquired through internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI) IoT devices, allowing organizations to use advanced analytics and gather insights to track company’s revenue growth and development potential. In addition, information aids in analysis of top consumer patterns, establishment of a baseline, and identification of lucrative revenue development prospects.

Moreover, quick creation of new products and services in the market is facilitated by IoT-connected devices. Internet of Things (IoT) in data collecting aids organizations in gathering customer insight and gives them an advantage when developing customer-centric products and services. Any company's capacity to quickly collect, analyze, and translate customer data into meaningful insights is critical to its success.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1064

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies operating in the market report include Nokia, TIBCO Software, Ciena, Accenture, Broadcom, SAS Institute, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, and IBM.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The quality management segment is expected to grow considerably as quality management provides various activities including decreasing risk of hazards while designing new items and cycles, addressing issues before they occur, resolving issues that occur during tasks, improving provider performance, and controlling cycles to avoid a hazard in any event.

The telecom service providers segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period. Due to growth of smart devices and rising usage of IP networks, communications fraud is making a comeback in the telecom industry.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth due to increasing use of network analytics solutions in the telecom sector in multiple countries across the region.

In October 23, 2019, Extreme Networks collaborated with Broadcom to provide enterprise customers with cutting-edge network analytics solutions

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1064

The report studies the historical data of the Network Analytics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the network analytics market based on deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

· Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Customer Analysis

Risk Management

Quality Management

Network Performance Management

Compliance

Others

· End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1064

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Network Analytics market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the Network Analytics market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional Network Analytics market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

greenhouse film market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/greenhouse-film-market

urgent care apps market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urgent-care-apps-market

mice model market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mice-model-market

business intelligence and analytics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

ai in banking market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-banking-market

next generation batteries market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-batteries-market

8k technology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/8k-technology-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Network Analytics Market Size Worth USD 11.24 Billion in 2030