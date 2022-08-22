Locomotive Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 27.56 Billion in 2030 | Strukton, Alstom SA, Hitachi, Bombardier

Emergen Research Logo

Locomotive Market Rising adoption of autonomous locomotive engines is a key factor driving locomotive market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Technological advancement and rising demand for electrical locomotives” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global locomotive market size was USD 14.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of autonomous locomotive engines is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapid improvement of microprocessors, Artificial Intelligence, and miniaturization of laser and optical spatial scanning systems has enabled widespread use of autonomous vehicles on roads and railways. Automakers have long desired to harness power of autonomous electric mobility. Railway systems already include seeds of autonomous driving, as well as safety advantages over open-road driving. Various companies are now testing, developing, and introducing autonomous locomotives , for instance, in April 2022, Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer successfully carried out ODS testing at Oosterhout, close to Dutch city of Breda.

A locomotive engine is a rail transport vehicle powered by diesel or electricity to push or haul the train along its track. Some trains have their self-propelled load-carrying vehicles. These engines perform push-pull operations in which the engines are present at the front, rear, or both ends of the trains. Electric engines are widely preferred over diesel engines as they offer high performance, reduce pollution levels, and provide lesser energy and maintenance costs. The increasing urbanization, increasing population, and rising traffic congestion on roads are the major contributors to the rising popularity of these products among the general public. Expansion of rail networks in various developed and developing nations and the rising concern of environmental sustainability among people will aid the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Strukton, Alstom SA., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Brookville Equipment Corporation, CRRC Corporation Limited, AEG Power Solutions, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Wabtec Corporation.

𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Locomotive Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Locomotive Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The passengers segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of locomotives in passenger railway transport. For instance, in February 2022, Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer signed a deal for delivery of up to 50 electric Traxx locomotives to Belgium’s Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB). These new locomotives will be utilized for cross-border and domestic travel in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg.

The electro-diesel segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. An electro-diesel locomotive is a kind of locomotive that could be powered by either electricity or an onboard diesel engine. Dual power facility of electro-diesel locomotives creates a high demand in the market. In September 2020, Siemens received an order from Deutsche Bahn, a German railroad company for up to 400 electro-diesel hybrid locomotives for its cargo fleet.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global locomotive market in 2021 due to increasing development of railway infrastructure and rising demand for electric locomotives in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. Over the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025), China is expected to invest around USD 154.88 billion in expanding railway network in the Yangtze River Delta region.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

To provide deep understanding of the Locomotive Market industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Locomotive Market industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Locomotive Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Locomotive Market industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Locomotive Market industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Locomotive Market market post-pandemic.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Gate Turn-Off (GTO) Thyristor

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Module

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Module

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Diesel

Electric

Electro-Diesel

Others

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Rectifier

Alternator

Traction Motor

Inverter

Auxiliary Power Conversion Unit

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Freight

Passengers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

