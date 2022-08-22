Chloroformates Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rising demand for chloroformates in gas chromatography

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chloroformates market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Chloroformates market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Chloroformates market.

The global chloroformates market size was USD 22.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for chloroformates as an intermediate to develop various formulations for chemicals is among some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Chloroformates, which are formed when phosgene reacts with alcohol or phenols, are used as an intermediate for preparation of perfumes, dyes, resins, synthesis of pesticides, herbicides, and preparation of pharmaceutical and plastics & pigments. Increasing development in pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors across the globe is generating ample opportunities for companies operating and for growth of the chloroformates market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The agrochemicals segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for chloroformates for production of It is used as an adjuvant and surfactant in agrochemical products such as fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, insecticides, and antimicrobials.

The methyl chloroformatesegment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for methyl chloroformate for production of It is used as a chemical intermediate for production of insecticides. In addition, rising adoption of methyl chloroformate as a solvent in the photography industry is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

North America market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of chloroformates in agrochemicals and plastics and pigments in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, development of pharmaceutical sectors across the region is creating high demand for chloroformates and is expected to support revenue growth of the North America market going ahead.

Some major companies in the global market report include BASF SE., Solvay S.A, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Van De Mark Chemical Inc., Meryer Co., Ltd., Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Altivia Specialty Chemicals LLC., and Saltigo GmbH.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Chloroformates industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Chloroformates space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global chloroformates market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

· Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Diethylene Glycol Bis-Chloroformate (DECF)

Ethyl Chloroformate (ECF)

Benzyl Chloroformate (BCF)

Isobutyl Chloroformate (IBCF)

Methyl Chloroformate (MCF)

Isopropyl Chloroformate (IPCF)

n-Butyl Chloroformate (NBCF)

n-Propyl Chloroformate (NPCF)

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Agrochemical

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceutical Production

Plastics & Pigments

Anhydrides

Polycarbonates

Polymerization Initiators

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Chloroformates market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Chloroformates market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Chloroformates market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Study of the global Chloroformates market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Chloroformates share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

