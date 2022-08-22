August 19, 2022 – July 2022 Marks Lowest Unemployment Rate Since Pre-Pandemic, State Adds 72,800 Jobs

Date: August 19, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ In July 2022, the Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate again reached its lowest reading since February 2020 at 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from June 2022. Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. For the ninth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100. Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.

“Since January of this year, Texas has added 406,800 jobs, the most growth we’ve recorded during that timeframe in any year,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This also marks the ninth consecutive month we have set employment records in Texas.”

Education and Health Services gained 14,300 jobs over the month. Professional and Business Services added 12,700 positions, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which grew by 12,500 jobs.

“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate continues to decline – meaning more jobs for Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Regardless of background or skill level, Texas has opportunities for all to succeed in not just a job, but a career.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded July’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent each, followed by College Station-Bryan and Midland both at 3.5 percent, then Abilene and San Angelo each at 3.6 percent.

“The decrease in the unemployment rate and growth in jobs is a testament to our innovative and resilient Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Whether you are looking to hire new talent or upskill existing employees, TWC is here to support Texas employers as they grow their workforce and continue to find success in the Lone Star State.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) July 2022 June 2022 July 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 165,321.00 159,067.00 6,255.00 3.8 165,012.00 158,678.00 6,334.00 3.8 162,817.00 153,596.00 9,221.00 5.7 Texas 14,601.70 13,971.70 630 4.3 14,584.40 13,945.20 639.1 4.4 14,252.80 13,421.40 831.5 5.8 Abilene 79.5 76.6 2.9 3.6 79.2 76.3 2.9 3.7 79 75.3 3.6 4.6 Amarillo 134.3 130.2 4.2 3.1 134 129.7 4.3 3.2 132.8 127.6 5.3 4 Austin-Round Rock 1,358.60 1,317.10 41.6 3.1 1,355.80 1,313.60 42.3 3.1 1,314.90 1,261.10 53.7 4.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur 166 153.8 12.2 7.3 166.5 154.4 12.2 7.3 165.8 149.1 16.7 10.1 Brownsville-Harlingen 175.6 163.7 11.9 6.8 175.5 163.3 12.1 6.9 174.9 160.2 14.7 8.4 College Station-Bryan 135.8 131 4.8 3.5 136.3 131.3 5 3.6 134.3 128.3 6 4.5 Corpus Christi 203.5 192 11.5 5.7 203.8 192 11.8 5.8 203 188 15 7.4 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,267.30 4,106.60 160.8 3.8 4,261.70 4,099.50 162.2 3.8 4,101.10 3,888.40 212.6 5.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,900.60 2,792.80 107.8 3.7 2,901.00 2,792.20 108.8 3.8 2,777.60 2,635.60 142 5.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,366.70 1,313.80 52.9 3.9 1,360.70 1,307.30 53.4 3.9 1,323.40 1,252.80 70.6 5.3 El Paso 363.5 346.2 17.3 4.8 363.7 345.9 17.8 4.9 364.7 341.7 23 6.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,524.60 3,356.20 168.4 4.8 3,523.20 3,352.90 170.4 4.8 3,439.80 3,211.30 228.5 6.6 Killeen-Temple 182.5 173.8 8.7 4.7 182.2 173.5 8.7 4.8 180.9 170.3 10.6 5.9 Laredo 117.7 112.4 5.3 4.5 118.2 112.6 5.6 4.8 116.8 109.3 7.5 6.4 Longview 97 92.3 4.7 4.8 96.8 92.1 4.7 4.8 95.9 89.7 6.2 6.5 Lubbock 168.7 162.3 6.4 3.8 168 161.5 6.4 3.8 163.8 155.8 8 4.9 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 369.2 339.8 29.4 8 371.4 341.5 29.9 8.1 366.5 331.2 35.3 9.6 Midland 103.6 100 3.6 3.5 104.3 100.5 3.8 3.6 102.9 97.1 5.8 5.6 Odessa 80.8 76.7 4.1 5.1 81 76.7 4.3 5.3 80.4 73.8 6.6 8.2 San Angelo 54.9 52.9 2 3.6 55.1 53 2.1 3.8 54.4 51.7 2.7 5 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,234.60 1,185.70 48.9 4 1,235.80 1,186.20 49.6 4 1,214.60 1,150.00 64.6 5.3 Sherman-Denison 67.2 64.7 2.5 3.7 67 64.5 2.5 3.8 65.8 62.8 3 4.6 Texarkana 64.4 61.3 3.1 4.8 64.5 61.5 3 4.7 63.7 60.1 3.6 5.7 Tyler 110.5 106.2 4.4 3.9 110.5 106 4.5 4.1 110.4 104.6 5.8 5.2 Victoria 43.5 41.4 2.1 4.8 43.4 41.3 2.1 4.9 43.6 40.7 2.8 6.5 Waco 132.7 127.5 5.2 3.9 132.5 127.2 5.3 4 129.3 122.7 6.6 5.1 Wichita Falls 64.6 61.9 2.6 4.1 64.7 62 2.7 4.2 64.2 60.8 3.4 5.3

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jul 2022* Jun 2022 Jul 2021 Jun '22 to Jul '22 Jul '21 to Jul '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,513,100 13,440,300 12,776,400 72,800 0.5 736,700 5.8 Total Private 11,530,100 11,463,500 10,794,800 66,600 0.6 735,300 6.8 Goods Producing 1,931,400 1,918,600 1,792,100 12,800 0.7 139,300 7.8 Mining and Logging 221,200 214,900 181,700 6,300 2.9 39,500 21.7 Construction 785,400 782,300 736,200 3,100 0.4 49,200 6.7 Manufacturing 924,800 921,400 874,200 3,400 0.4 50,600 5.8 Service Providing 11,581,700 11,521,700 10,984,300 60,000 0.5 597,400 5.4 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,706,700 2,694,200 2,575,500 12,500 0.5 131,200 5.1 Information 234,000 233,200 209,300 800 0.3 24,700 11.8 Financial Activities 898,300 894,900 835,500 3,400 0.4 62,800 7.5 Professional and Business Services 2,030,200 2,017,500 1,899,500 12,700 0.6 130,700 6.9 Education and Health Services 1,826,400 1,812,100 1,746,800 14,300 0.8 79,600 4.6 Leisure and Hospitality 1,457,800 1,447,400 1,320,200 10,400 0.7 137,600 10.4 Other Services 445,300 445,600 415,900 -300 -0.1 29,400 7.1 Government 1,983,000 1,976,800 1,981,600 6,200 0.3 1,400 0.1

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.