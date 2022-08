Carmine Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2030|Biocon, Colormaker, DDW The Color House, Naturex, Proquimac

Emergen Research Logo

Carmine Increase in demand for natural food ingredients and colorants is a significant factor driving the global carmine market revenue growth

Carmine Market Size โ€“ USD 43.4 Billion in 2021, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends โ€“ High consumption of meat products in the U.S. in the North America region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carmine market size is expected to reach USD 78.5 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.7% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Carmine Market revenue growth of carmine might be linked to the rise in demand for natural food components and colourants. The benefits of using natural food components and colourants are numerous. Consumers who are worried about their health take the more-than-skin-deep component very seriously. Even while they want it to look "natural," they also care about the hue. Customers are concerned about how the meals and beverages they consume will affect their own and their children's health.

Beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, anthocyanins, and flavanoid compounds from grape skin, blueberry, and bilberry, along with turmeric, are all potent antioxidant or anti-inflammatory compounds. For the majority of top ingredient suppliers, their inventories of naturally derived colorants are healthy. That is because the majority of plant and animal pigments serve as defense against UV light and oxygen's negative effects.

Utilizing carminic acid is a current commercial trend. It can be used in ice cream, baked goods, pastries, sweets, beverages, and other culinary products in the aqueous phase. It imparts an orange or crimson colour to the completed product, depending on the pH of the food product and the amount applied. It is soluble over the full pH range, but low pH products in particular.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง:

The Global Carmine Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž com, Biocon, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Colormaker, Inc., DDW The Color House, Naturex, Proquimac, Roha, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and The Hershey Company.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

On 10 April 2022, the European Union announced that it will vote on the "Rouge Tree Food Pigment Use Regulations", which fine-tunes several food categories of carmine and implements new labels. If approved, this regulation may affect European catering manufacturers and manufacturers exporting to Europe. Danish bioscience company Ke Hansen said that the new regulations may open new doors for the application of this pigment.

Over the course of the projected period, the powder segment is anticipated to experience substantial revenue growth. This is a result of more people using carmine powder. Due to its widespread use in the food industry to give colour to goods that require a tone ranging from pink to deep red, such as sausages, syrups, sweets, jams, gums, industrial cakes, vegetable preserves, ice creams, and dairy products, such as red fruits and strawberry yoghurt or a few energy drinks and sausages, cochineal's carmine powder is known as the best natural colouring. Products containing cochineal's powder include meat, dairy, sweets, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, historical artworks, high-end industrial paints (for buildings with luxury design or historical), as well as high-end cosmetics (lip tints, nail polish).

The dairy and frozen products segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to major use of carmine in dairy products such as drinking yogurt, chocolate milk, eggnog, and whey-based drinks. For different dairy products, various forms of carmine are utilized. For example, Carmine Laca can be used to flavor dairy items such as ice cream and yoghurt. Dairy products that call for pink or red coloring can also use water-soluble carmine. Juices, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages are just a few dairy and beverage items that can use liquid carmine.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Powder

Liquid

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Dairy & Frozen Products

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat Products

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Food Processing Companies

Beverage Industry

Catering Industry

Cosmetics & Pharmaceutical Industry

๐•๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Carmine market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

Who are the leading players in the Carmine industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Carmine?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

