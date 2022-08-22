Dental Mirrors Market Size to Hit $505.44 Million, Globally, by 2028 to Growing at 7.8% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The dental mirrors market size is expected to grow from $322.31 million in 2022 to $505.44 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Dental Mirrors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (One-Sided Mirrors, Double-Sided Mirrors, LED Dental Mirrors, and Smart Dental Mirror), Material (Metal Dental Mirrors and Plastic Dental Mirrors), Type (Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Others), and End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others)," the dental mirrors market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, upsurging demand for dental cosmetic procedures, and an increasing number of dentists and dental clinics. However, the high cost of products and delays in dental check-ups is hampering the growth of the market.





Dental Mirrors Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 322.31 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 505.44 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Material, Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Dental Mirrors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few companies in the global dental mirrors market are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medesy SRL, Parkell, Inc., ZIRC Dental Products, ASA Dental S.P.A, Essential Dental Systems, ACTEON Group, SKLAR CORP., CARL Martin GMBH, and KERR Corp. Companies operating in the global dental mirrors market implement various growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, and product upgrades. Similarly, several companies are implementing inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.







For instance, by combining KaVo and Kerr, KaVo Kerr is serving as a single premier partner and offering solutions for the whole dental community from a single company – for infection prevention, restoratives, endodontics, prophylaxis, rotary instruments, treatment units, imaging, and CAD/CAM. Dental Excellence from a single company: Geared towards the wishes and requirements of their customers, KaVo and Kerr, as the leading suppliers of Dental Equipment and Consumables, are optimizing their commercial and services structure. The advantages for dentists: With the merge of KaVo and Kerr, product offering and clinical solutions consultations are now aligned with dentists’ workflow. Local KaVo and Kerr representatives will continue serving the dental community, with the added benefit of pooling expertise from each other and providing a greater choice of compatible solutions in all aspects of the daily practice.

Global Dental Mirrors Market: Key Insights – Future Trend

The technological advancement and the up gradation in tools used for dental treatments proved useful in getting close-up images and helped provide an accurate diagnosis. Intraoral cameras are tiny digital cameras that enable dentists to capture images to analyze the teeth and close areas. Before intraoral cameras, dental practitioners struggled to spot places of problem, particularly in hard-to-see/reach places that resulted in patient discomfort. Additionally, the camera captures images for the dentist to investigate later. It is easy for the dentist to handle since it is small and easy to use. Dentists now ought not to raise patients to open their mouths wider or use their mouth mirrors. This tool could be a less invasive choice. Hence, it makes for easier expertise for the patient.

Over the period, dental treatments have evolved significantly and emerged as medical tourism. The high cost of dental treatments in developed countries has created the need for people to travel outside the local healthcare system to obtain treatment at a lower cost. Most of the American population travel to Mexico, and Australians travel to India, South Korea, Thailand, and other countries.





Moreover, the availability of experienced and skilled dental surgeons and a wide range of dental procedures are the factors that add growth opportunities for dental tourism in emerging nations. For instance, most of the clinics in Mexico follow Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations for hygiene standards. The dental procedures cost an average of two-thirds less than in the U.S. and are very quick. The increasing trend of medical tourism for dental procedures will likely offer dental mirror market growth opportunities.





Global Dental Mirrors Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the dental mirrors market is segmented into one-sided mirrors, double-sided mirrors, LED dental mirrors, and smart dental mirrors. A one-sided dental mirror includes a glass substrate and a ruthenium coating deposited on the glass substrate. These mirrors give a brighter and larger magnified image of the original object without inverting the image; thus, dentists can see a larger image of what is inside, making the doctor's work much easier in viewing inner teeth and the mouth.





Based on material, the dental mirrors market is segmented into metal dental mirrors and plastic dental mirrors. The metal dental mirrors are further sub-segmented into aluminum, stainless steel, and others. Metal mirrors have existed for millennia, evolved from their older polished-stone predecessors. From the beginning, mirrors were made from whatever reflective materials were available to the specific metal mirrors. Metal dental mirrors, also referred to as "dentist’s mirrors,” has the head of the instrument, a small, round mirror embedded in stainless steel. It is slightly concave to refract light and make reflected images brighter and larger.

Based on end user, the dental mirrors market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others. A dental clinic is a facility where a dentist performs procedures and treatments on patients. In most cases, the clinic is a single room that houses all the dental equipment and tools. The growth of the dental clinics segment is governed by the increasing number of dental clinics globally, the surge in prevalence of dental disorders, and the increasing disposable income of people.





