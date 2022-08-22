Home Care Settings to Rely Heavily on Durable Medical Equipment: Fact.MR Analysis

“The durable medical equipment market is expanding as the number of people with one or more impairments rises and government efforts to promote the use of DMEs increase,” says Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global durable medical equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 207 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 7% through 2026, according to industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Durable medical equipment refers to products and gadgets with clinical uses that can endure continuous and heavy use. More patients now favour receiving long-term medical care and post-treatment at home. As a result, durable medical equipment (DME) providers are cross-selling a variety of items because of the growing need for home healthcare services.

Reusable and long-lasting medical supplies include durable equipment. Durable medical equipment includes items that are used for many years, such as ostomy bags, insulin pumps, and hospital furnishings.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7635

Governments across the world and numerous private organisations are launching programs to financially support medical equipment makers. To provide technologically-precise and useful diagnostic gadgets, blood pressure monitor manufacturers have increased their R&D spending.

Demand for home healthcare durable medical equipment is rising quickly as hospital stays are being reduced. For instance, the length of stay can be decreased with the use of post-surgical recovery products, long-term illness products, and supporting medical treatment products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Personal mobility devices are expected to account for US$ 33 billion by 2026.

Demand for community home medical equipment has increased as a result of the development of technology for self-health management to lessen the financial burden on traditional healthcare systems.

Growth of the durable medical equipment industry is being boosted by the senior population's high use of these devices.

Sales of durable medical equipment are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022-2026.

Winning Strategy

Leading companies in the worldwide durable medical equipment market are focused on obtaining regulatory clearances, inventing cutting-edge technologies, introducing new products, and collaborating with and acquiring other firms.

The industry is competitive since several market participants are focussed on creating and launching portable, cost-effective, vital sign monitoring equipment.

For instance, in Europe, Australia, and other chosen locations, Mindray debuted its new VS 9 and VS 8 Vital Signs Monitors in January 2021, for diagnostic spot-check measures of BP and other vital signs in clinics and hospitals.

Numed Healthcare introduced the Huntleigh SC300 Vital Signs Monitor in August 2021.

To Gain In-depth Insights into Durable Medical Equipment Market, Request Methodology at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7635

Category-wise Analysis

Why is Demand for Personal Mobility Devices So High?

“Rising Traffic Accidents, Orthopedic Pains, & Technological Advancements Supporting Personal Mobility Device Sales”

The personal mobility devices segment is expected to account for US$ 33 billion by the year 2026.

The global market for personal mobility devices is expanding rapidly, driven by the steadily rising number of people with disabilities and the rising number of trauma and accident cases. The market for personal mobility devices is developing as a result of an ageing world population that is more vulnerable to different chronic conditions that limit mobility.

Focusing on the development of novel and cutting-edge products also contributes to growth. The need for personal mobility devices is anticipated to increase as more people, for example, suffer from arthritis.

The market is further supported by the implementation of programs to help persons with disabilities and the favourable reimbursement situation in nations such as the United States.

Key Segments in Durable Medical Equipment Industry Research

By Product : Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Personal Mobility Devices Bathroom Safety Devices Medical Furniture Incontinent Pads Breast Pumps Catheters Consumables & Accessories Others

By End User : Hospitals Nursing Homes Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7635

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global durable medical equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (monitoring & therapeutic devices, personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices, medical furniture, incontinent pads, breast pumps, catheters, consumables & accessories, others) and end user (hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Insulin delivery can be carried out in a number of ways, of which, prominent types are insulin pens, insulin syringes, and insulin pumps. Insulin pens are easier to inject insulin as compared to syringes. Considering the market, insulin pens are the leading products occupying a larger market share. With increasing number of diabetic patients and convenience offered by insulin pens, most patients prefer these pen, thereby making it a leading product in the insulin delivery devices market.

Softgel Capsules Market - The global softgel capsules market has gained momentum and is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031, owing to their diverse usage in the pharmaceutical sector in treating cardio vascular, inflammatory, and other diseases. With high prevalence of such diseases and advancements in manufacturing techniques, industry players are gaining traction across the globe.

Oral Thin Films Market - Rapid advancements in drug delivery technologies have provided a significant stimulus to the demand for oral thin films. Incorporation of key breakthroughs as biotechnology and polymerization has greatly assisted prominent manufacturers in developing highly effective product portfolios, expanding their revenue pools and attracting a huge customer base.

Platelet-Rich Plasma Market - The market remains influenced by its integral use in the healthcare industry, especially in orthopedic surgeries and cosmetic surgeries. Injuries like the rotator cuff, tendon injuries, tennis elbow, and hamstring among others are healed quickly and effectively with the help of platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Influenza Diagnostics Market - Fact.MR’s influenza diagnostics industry analysis shows that global market reached a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for rapid influenza diagnostic testing (RIDT) is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 6%, while that for RT-PCR is set to increase at 5%.

Dermatology Devices Market - This data has been analyzed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As per the study, the dermatology devices market is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 12.5% over the next ten years.

Medical Device Coating Market - The global medical device coating market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn by 2021-end, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% across the 2021-2031 assessment period, with sales of hydrophilic coatings expected to be maximum at US$ 2 Bn. Overall, the market is slated to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market - Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, reoccurrence of the same and availability of different test is positively influencing the demand for breast cancer diagnostics. Moreover, growing inclination towards early detection of breast cancer diagnosis is driving the demand for breast cancer diagnostics.

Parenteral Nutrition Market - According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- parenteral nutrition products experienced a significant uptick in sales, flourishing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2015 to 2021. Rising demand for enhancing nutrition intake amongst immunocompromised patients due to the onset of chronic or infectious ailments has led to this high uptake.

mHealth Market - The global mHealth market is poised to be valued at US$ 57 Billion in FY2022, and is expected to flourish at a staggering 12% value CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, the market is poised to be valued at over US$ 177 Billion.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158