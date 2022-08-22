Digital Pathology Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 4.65 Billion with growing CAGR of 13.30 %, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis by 2029

The rising prevalence of cancer diseases is the major factor accelerating the growth of the digital pathology market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released comprehensive research titled “ Global Digital Pathology Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. This digital pathology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the digital pathology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital pathology market to account USD 1873.596647 billion by 2029 and growing at a CAGR of 13.30 % in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Digital pathology will facilitate cut back human error yet as manufacturing precise diagnostic leads to short turnaround. The processes concerned in digital pathology enable to hurry up routine tasks while not reducing the standard of the execution of every task.

The rising prevalence of cancer diseases is the major factor accelerating the growth of the digital pathology market. Furthermore, rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics are also expected to drive the growth of the digital pathology market. However, high costs involved in the digital pathology systems restrains the digital pathology market, whereas, lack of trained pathologists will challenge market growth. In addition, introduction of growing demand of personalized medicine and affordable scanners for private pathology practices will create ample opportunities for the digital pathology market.

Some of the major players operating in the digital pathology market report are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,

3DHISTECH Ltd.,

AstraZeneca,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Healthcare Trading Co. LLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

Inspirata, Inc.,

Olympus Corporation,

Sectra AB,

PerkinElmer Inc., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Indica Labs, Inc, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc among other

Digital Pathology Market Scope and Market Size

The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems. The scanner is further sub-segmented into brightfield scanners, fluorescence scanners and other. The software is further sub-segmented into information management software, image analysis software and visualization software.

On the basis of application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation and training and education.

The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of end users into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, hospitals and academic research institutes.

Digital Pathology Market Country Level Analysis

The digital pathology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital pathology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital pathology market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and the implementation of favourable initiatives by the government in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer diseases in this region.

The country section of the digital pathology market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

How the Report Aids Your Business Decision?

This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

Details on market estimations, market size, dimensions and the like

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high end growth in this Market

