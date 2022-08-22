Adaptive Optics Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 510.18 Million By 2030 Report Published by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising number of clinical trials and non-invasive procedures is a key factor driving adaptive optics market revenue growth

Adaptive Optics Market Size – USD 237.64 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Adaptive Optics Market size was USD 237.64 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of retinal diseases and significant investments in research & development initiatives are key factors driving market revenue growth.High demand for adaptive optics-based technologies, especially from the medical sector, owing to ability of using image retina with a resolution close to diffraction limit, thereby being an effective auxiliary tools for diagnosis and examination of retinal diseases. Growing prevalence of various retinal diseases has led to rapid adoption of adaptive optics for in vivo retinal imaging. In addition, implementation of adaptive optics in ophthalmoscopes enables retinal imaging at a cellular level, thereby increasing demand for such instruments in the biomedical industry for scientific research purposes.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Teledyne Technologies Inc., Imagine Optic, Flexible Optical B.V., Northrop Grumman, ALPAO, Phasics S.A, Iris AO, Inc., Adaptive, Boston Micromachines Corporation, and Thorlabs, Inc.

Some of the key benefits of optical instruments that are increasing demand for adaptive optics from various industries include ease of operation, cost-effectiveness, compactness, and mobility. Increasing demand for adaptive optics owing to rapid deployment of military adaptive optics in satellite imagery and sophisticated imaging systems, as well as growing requirement for laser weapon systems during military combat operations are a few of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The wavefront sensors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to provision of direct measurement of phase and intensity of optical wavefront. Increasing utilization of advanced optics in optical metrology and laser diagnostic is driving revenue growth of this segment. Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor (SHWFS) is a form of wavefront sensor that combines a 2D detector with a lenslet array to measure distortion of aberrated wavefront emanating from the eye.

The microscopy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Adaptive optics is an important technique for high resolution microscopy, correcting aberrations caused by specimen refractive index structure, which enables various application requiring images deep within biological tissue specimens.

The military & defense segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid technological advancements in addition to various development of state-of-the art defense weapons as well as sophisticated guidance systems are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. High demand for adaptive optics in surveillance and biometric systems in military industry owing to provision of precise and sharp images. On 16 June 2022, HENSOLDT, a sensor solutions provider and Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV), an Italian automotive manufacturer developed first Military Utility Vehicle (MUV) operational sensor composite vehicle, which would be presented at EUROSATORY 2022 in Paris. MUV is designed to be used in civilian and military sectors for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes as well as convoy protection and self- protection.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Adaptive Optics Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Adaptive Optics Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Wavefront sensors

Deformable mirrors

Control system

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Microscopy

Laser application

Ophthalmology

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Biomedical

Military & defense

Industrial & manufacturing

Consumer electronics

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

