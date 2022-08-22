Medical Electrodes Market: Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2031

Use of medical electrodes is expected to increase in the future, owing to new medical applications, which focus on early diagnosis and new electrode indications

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Electrodes Market by Product Type (Surface Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), by Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Electrosurgery, Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM), Sleep Study), by Modality (Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electromyography (EMG), Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical electrodes industry was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2074

Covid-19 scenario -

♦ A steep decline in volume of elective and non-essential procedures, reduction in use of routine testing, and fall in research activities due to closure of laboratories gave way to decreased demand for medical electrodes, thus impacting the market negatively.

♦ However, the global situation has almost gotten back to normalcy and the market is projected to revive soon.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Rise in focus on early diagnosis, growth in geriatric population, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurology diseases across the globe drive the global medical electrodes market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations associated with the approval of these devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of R&D investments for medical devices is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Medical electrodes facilitate the transfer of energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be amplified, studied, and used for diagnosis of the medical condition of the patient. Medical electrode comprises lead, metal, and electrode conducting plate. These devices are combined with monitoring systems to provide continuous monitoring of patients suffering from various disorders. These electrodes are used for the diagnosis of several ocular, muscular, cardiac, and nervous diseases.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2074

Factors that drive the medical electrodes market growth include the rise in prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, rise in number of R&D investments for medical devices, surge in geriatric population. Rising incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders is one of the major factor propelling the growth of the medical electrodes. The risk of high mortality is very prevalent in such disorders which has resulted in the rise of frequent medical diagnosis of patients which has increased the demand of medical electrodes market.

Hence, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe will significantly drive the market growth. Increase in various government-led favorable policies and rise in focus on minimally invasive surgeries are recently observed medical electrodes market trends. Along with this, the adoption rate is expected to increase owing to the higher affordability and lower risk of cross-contamination. Medical electrodes are easier to use and disposable or reusable in nature, which are increasing their usage during laboratory and clinical applications. Moreover, improvements in the test effectiveness are assisting for the measurement of brain activity at patient’s home.

The surface electrodes segment to retain the lion's share-

By product type, the surface electrodes segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global medical electrodes market. Introduction of new electrode indications propels the segment growth. The needle electrodes segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in medical indications in the area of neurophysiology.

North America held the major share in 2021-

By region, North America dominated in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical electrodes market. Growing focus on technological advancements in medical electrodes, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenditure in the region drive the market growth. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in the number of private and public health care facilities in the region.

Buy Now:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/76478dca5f3ccee0f324c72acb1e6863

Key players in the industry are -

Becton

ConMed

3M Company

DyMedix

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc.

Ambu A/S

Natus Medical Inc

Dickinson and Company

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Cognionics, Inc.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.