Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022”, the governance, compliance and risk management software market is expected to grow from $33.74 billion in 2021 to $38.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The change in the GRC software market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governance, compliance and risk management software market is expected to reach $63.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The rising use of cloud-based networking is expected to propel the growth of the governance, compliance and risk management software market going forward.

Key Trends In The Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market

Automation of GRC programs through specialized software applications is shaping the governance, compliance and risk management software market. GRC software assists firms in managing all of the relevant documentation and processes to ensure optimal productivity and preparation.

Overview Of The Governance, Compliance And Risk Management Software Market

The governance, compliance and risk management software market consists of sales of software tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that automate the processes of identifying risks, adhering to regulations, and developing company policies, lowering costs, and expanding business potential. Governance, compliance, and risk management software (GRC software) is used by risk managers, accounts officers, and auditors to simplify their activities in an organization. GRC software deals with audit management, internal policy management, compliance management, risk and incidence management, and information security management.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

• By Enterprise Type: Small And Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise

• By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Construction And Engineering, Energy And Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecom And IT, Transportation And Logistics, Others

• By Geography: The global governance, compliance and risk management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM, Dell Technologies, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, LogicManager, Riskonnect Inc., Galvanize Inc., SAI Global, MetricStream, Sword GRC, Check Point Software Technologies, MEGA International, Resolver Inc., Lockpath, ProcessGene, ReadiNow, LogicGate, Microsoft Corporation, RSA Security LLC, and BWise BV.

