Humectants Market Size Reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.6%

Humectants Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Humectants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global humectants market reached a value of US$ 24.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027.

Organic substances that are hygroscopic and establish hydrogen bonds with water molecules are referred to as humectants. These can either be generated synthetically or be derived from natural sources like honey, glycerin, aloe vera gel, lactic acid, etc. Humectants help the stratum corneum, or top layer of skin, to maintain moisture by absorbing it from the air. Humectants are extensively used in the production of beauty and personal care products since they also aid in making the skin feel and look moisturised, less flaky, less prone to cracking or chaffing, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the main factors propelling the humectants market is the rising use of health supplements, bakery goods, functional beverages, confectionary products, etc. In the food and beverage industry, humectants are also becoming more popular for improving stability, lowering microbiological activity, retaining texture, and lengthening the shelf life of products. In addition, they aid in exfoliation, moisturization, solvency to dissolve actives, improvement of oil in water emulsion stability, etc. As a result, humectants are now used more frequently in the creation of shampoos, soaps, conditioners, etc. Furthermore, the worldwide humectants market is anticipated to be stimulated in the upcoming years by the increasing product use in drug development for controlling the water content of pharmaceutical dosage and constituent solubility.

Global Humectants Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, BASF SE, Brenntag SE, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion N.V., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.) and Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, source, type, application.

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Type:

Sugar Alcohol

Alpha Hydroxy Acid and Polysaccharides

Glycols

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Oral and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

