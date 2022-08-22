Traffic to be Reduced to One Lane in Both Directions on Pierre/Fort Pierre Bridge

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be reduced to one lane in both directions for the next several months.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the westbound outside lane and the eastbound inside lane over the bridge will be closed, resulting in one lane of traffic in both directions. The traffic control will help keep the public safe as trucks haul materials for the new bridge’s embankment and mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls on the Pierre side of the Missouri River.

“We want to keep everyone traveling over the Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge safe while construction crews transport the necessary materials for the next phase of the bridge construction project,” said Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer.

The Waldron Memorial Bridge is scheduled to be fully open to traffic in the summer of 2024. The prime contractor on the project is Jensen Construction Company from Des Moines, IA.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

