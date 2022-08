Small Launch Vehicle Market Industry Analysis 2030 | Growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites

Small Launch Vehicle Market Trends โ€“ Increasing partnerships between private enterprises and academia and increased usage of CubeSats

The global small launch vehicle market size was USD 1.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for small launch vehicles market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow in value at a CAGR of 13.2% over the following five years. according to Emergen Research's most recent report. The rise in demand for specialised launch vehicles for small satellites might be linked to the market revenue growth of small launch vehicles. Due to increased collaboration among space agencies for shared launches, when a larger satellite chooses the launch date and orbital path, the demand for compact launch vehicles is rising. The operators of small satellites are unable to fully fulfil the mission potential due to these limitations, which increases the demand for compact launch vehicles.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Blue Origin, LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), Interorbital Systems Corporation, Arianespace SA, CubeCab, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Spacefleet Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and IHI Corporation.

The development of highly effective launch vehicle structures and parts/components to increase the affordability of tiny launch vehicles is what is driving the small launch vehicle market revenue growth. In order to actively reduce launch loads, this also includes the implementation and usage of cutting-edge technical solutions and novel lightweight materials. A decrease in part/component count by replacing multifunctional components, the use of additive and subtractive manufacturing techniques, repurposing launch structure to meet post-launch mission requirements, integration of design features to reduce operating costs, and a shift toward commercial practises and componentry are additional ways to realise life-cycle cost reductions.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

In June 2021, Gilmour Space Technologies, a startup based in Australia, announced raising USD 61 million in Series C funding to launch Eris in space. Eris, a small launch vehicle, is a 25-meter rocket capable of delivering a payload of up to 215 Kg to sun synchronous orbit.

In terms of platforms, the land segment's revenue share was higher in 2020. Most small launch vehicles launch from landslide sites. The advantages of using a land platform as a launch base include simplicity in launch vehicle assembly, fuel handling, quick access to launch spacecraft, appropriate mate-up of the launch vehicle and spacecraft, such as satellites, and inspection of launch readiness. The least expensive method of launch is from an existing, fixed land platform. Because of the development required for mobility features, mobile land launchers have a slightly higher price tag.

By propellant, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In a liquid propellant launch vehicle, fuel and oxidizer are kept in separate tanks and are supplied through a system of turbo pumps, valves, and pipes to a combustion chamber to generate the thrust. Liquid-fueled small launch vehicles have higher specific impulses as compared to solid-fueled vehicles. Also, liquid-fueled launch vehicles can be throttled, shut, and restarted. Launch vehicles using turbo pumps allow propellant tanks to be at very much less pressure as compared to combustion chamber

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Launch Vehicle Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360ยฐ view of the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‹๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Ž๐›๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ:

To provide deep understanding of the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Small Launch Vehicle Market industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Small Launch Vehicle Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Small Launch Vehicle Market industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Small Launch Vehicle Market market post-pandemic.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฅ๐š๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ก ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, ๐ฉ๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Land

Sea

Air

Balloon

๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

0-500 Kg

501-2,200 Kg

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Academics

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

