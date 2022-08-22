Small Launch Vehicle Market Industry Analysis 2030 | Growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites

Small Launch Vehicle Market Trends – Increasing partnerships between private enterprises and academia and increased usage of CubeSats

The global small launch vehicle market size was USD 1.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for small launch vehicles market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow in value at a CAGR of 13.2% over the following five years. according to Emergen Research's most recent report. The rise in demand for specialised launch vehicles for small satellites might be linked to the market revenue growth of small launch vehicles. Due to increased collaboration among space agencies for shared launches, when a larger satellite chooses the launch date and orbital path, the demand for compact launch vehicles is rising. The operators of small satellites are unable to fully fulfil the mission potential due to these limitations, which increases the demand for compact launch vehicles.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Blue Origin, LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), Interorbital Systems Corporation, Arianespace SA, CubeCab, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Spacefleet Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and IHI Corporation.

The development of highly effective launch vehicle structures and parts/components to increase the affordability of tiny launch vehicles is what is driving the small launch vehicle market revenue growth. In order to actively reduce launch loads, this also includes the implementation and usage of cutting-edge technical solutions and novel lightweight materials. A decrease in part/component count by replacing multifunctional components, the use of additive and subtractive manufacturing techniques, repurposing launch structure to meet post-launch mission requirements, integration of design features to reduce operating costs, and a shift toward commercial practises and componentry are additional ways to realise life-cycle cost reductions.

In June 2021, Gilmour Space Technologies, a startup based in Australia, announced raising USD 61 million in Series C funding to launch Eris in space. Eris, a small launch vehicle, is a 25-meter rocket capable of delivering a payload of up to 215 Kg to sun synchronous orbit.

In terms of platforms, the land segment's revenue share was higher in 2020. Most small launch vehicles launch from landslide sites. The advantages of using a land platform as a launch base include simplicity in launch vehicle assembly, fuel handling, quick access to launch spacecraft, appropriate mate-up of the launch vehicle and spacecraft, such as satellites, and inspection of launch readiness. The least expensive method of launch is from an existing, fixed land platform. Because of the development required for mobility features, mobile land launchers have a slightly higher price tag.

By propellant, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In a liquid propellant launch vehicle, fuel and oxidizer are kept in separate tanks and are supplied through a system of turbo pumps, valves, and pipes to a combustion chamber to generate the thrust. Liquid-fueled small launch vehicles have higher specific impulses as compared to solid-fueled vehicles. Also, liquid-fueled launch vehicles can be throttled, shut, and restarted. Launch vehicles using turbo pumps allow propellant tanks to be at very much less pressure as compared to combustion chamber

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Launch Vehicle Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Small Launch Vehicle Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Land

Sea

Air

Balloon

𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

0-500 Kg

501-2,200 Kg

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Academics

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

