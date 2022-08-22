Automotive Diesel Engine Market Registering 3.37% CAGR, Industry Opportunities, Business Insights, Future Scope and Forecast 2029

Automotive Diesel Engine Market Growth Develops New Engine Technologies by Automotive Manufacturers to Give Superior Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The global Automotive Diesel Engine market is expected to grow at 3.37% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 70.41 billion by 2029 from USD 53.57 billion in 2020.

The development of new engine technologies, such as variable displacement engines (VDEs) and hybrids, as well as significant investments in better emission control systems are driving the expansion of the automotive diesel engine market. Automotive manufacturers are creating new engine types, such as hybrid engines and variable displacement engines (VDEs), to provide better performance and fuel efficiency. In the future years, it is anticipated that this factor will support the expansion of the worldwide automotive diesel engine market.

However, increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles and diesel hybrids in performance series vehicles by a few major OEMs, such as Volkswagen Group and BMW Group, is expected to boost the hybrid diesel engine segment during the forecast period. The pure diesel engine segment is expected to continue to dominate the automotive diesel engine market.

Regional Opportunities- Asia Pacific holds the 45 percent of the automotive diesel engine market. The regional market demand is expected to be driven by the rising transportation and logistics industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The automotive sector in APAC is benefiting from rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and favourable economic conditions. Product sales will be fueled by an increase in heavy commercial vehicle sales as well as an increase in the number of vehicles being replaced.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Diesel Engine Market

Cummins Announces Start Of Sales For R2.8 Turbo Diesel Crate Engine

It’s been nearly a year since we first announced the crate engine program, Cummins Repower™, and the response and anticipation from the Enthusiasts has been overwhelming,” said Steve Sanders, Program Leader - Cummins Repower. “Our team has performed extensive work to ensure this product meets the tremendous expectations of our customers. We are excited to finally bring more high quality Cummins power and dependability to a new group of consumers.”

On April 2020, leading diesel power engine manufacturer Caterpillar announced its financial results. The company’s first quarter revenue in 2020 witnessed a 21% decline compared to that of previous year’s first quarter revenue. This was due to low end user demand and impact from changes in dealer inventories.





Automotive Diesel Engine Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 53.57 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 70.41 billion Growth rate 3.37% CAGR Base year 2021 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Thousand Units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Key segments Engine Type, by Vehicle Type, by Region Key Companies Cummins Inc., Kubota Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, Yanmar Co., Ltd., Fiat Powertrain Technologies S.p.A., EcoMotors, Camcraft, Volvo Penta, Deutz AG, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. and others. Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.



The increase in demand for electric vehicles from end users is growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific area, which is projected to attract key competitors in the market. However, because converting to electric mobility is expensive, vehicle electrification and acceptance of electric vehicles at the local level will continue to keep IC engines relevant. Hybrid electric vehicles account for the majority of electric vehicles; IC engines will continue to be created until the electric car market is fully electrified.

Car manufacturers aim to keep ahead of the competition by designing the smallest engines possible, which are lightweight, provide more power, and have better fuel economy. OEMs downsize vehicle engines to reduce the vehicle’s overall curb weight and emissions. The key manufacturers are constantly developing new technology, which is boosting the automotive diesel engine share in the automotive industry.

Key Market Segments: Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market

Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market by Engine Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Hybrid Diesel Engine

Pure Diesel Engine





Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle





Global Automotive Diesel Engine Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa





Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

