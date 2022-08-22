Contact Center-as-a-Service Market by 2030 | Industry Segmentation, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rapid adoption of digital technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence

Market Size – USD 3.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of digital technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline

Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Contact Center-as-a-Service business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Contact Center-as-a-Service industry.

The global Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market size reached USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. Growing preference for cloud-based contact center solutions with increasing integration of Application Programming Interface (API) and high demand for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience are key factors significantly driving the market revenue growth. CCaaS provides a competitive edge to enterprises owing to the delivery of a better omnichannel customer experience where customers can interact with support regardless of the mode of communication, hence enabling centralization of every customer interaction. Moreover, offering reduced call times and boosting customer satisfaction with a proper tracking facility are some of the major factors that affect customer loyalty. According to research, 68% of customers are annoyed when their call is transferred between departments. However, almost 57% of consumers say that customer service is key for them to feel loyalty toward a brand. Companies using sales and support tools have 128% more leads, 120% more deals created, and 110% more deals won each quarter.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Contact Center-as-a-Service market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Contact Center-as-a-Service market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft, NICE Ltd., SAP, and Atos SE

Significant Features of the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market on a regional and global level

The Contact Center-as-a-Service market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Contact Center-as-a-Service report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reporting & analytics

Customer collaboration

Automatic call distribution

Multichannel

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Workforce optimization

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Others

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer goods & retail

Government

IT & telecommunications

Travel & hospitality

Others

Radical Highlights of the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Contact Center-as-a-Service market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Size Worth USD 17.19 Billion in 2030