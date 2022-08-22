Contact Center-as-a-Service Market by 2030 | Industry Segmentation, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles
Market Trends – Rapid adoption of digital technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline
Global Contact Center-as-a-Service Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Contact Center-as-a-Service business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Contact Center-as-a-Service industry.
The global Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market size reached USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. Growing preference for cloud-based contact center solutions with increasing integration of Application Programming Interface (API) and high demand for improved and seamless end-to-end customer experience are key factors significantly driving the market revenue growth. CCaaS provides a competitive edge to enterprises owing to the delivery of a better omnichannel customer experience where customers can interact with support regardless of the mode of communication, hence enabling centralization of every customer interaction. Moreover, offering reduced call times and boosting customer satisfaction with a proper tracking facility are some of the major factors that affect customer loyalty. According to research, 68% of customers are annoyed when their call is transferred between departments. However, almost 57% of consumers say that customer service is key for them to feel loyalty toward a brand. Companies using sales and support tools have 128% more leads, 120% more deals created, and 110% more deals won each quarter.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1012
The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Contact Center-as-a-Service market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Contact Center-as-a-Service market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft, NICE Ltd., SAP, and Atos SE
Significant Features of the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Report:
Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players
Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years
Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth
An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market
Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio
Comprehensive overview of the Contact Center-as-a-Service market on a regional and global level
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1012
The Contact Center-as-a-Service market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Contact Center-as-a-Service report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Service Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Reporting & analytics
Customer collaboration
Automatic call distribution
Multichannel
Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
Workforce optimization
Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
Others
Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail
Consumer goods & retail
Government
IT & telecommunications
Travel & hospitality
Others
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contact-center-as-a-service-market
Radical Highlights of the Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Report:
Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies
Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years
Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players
Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing
Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Contact Center-as-a-Service market
Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations
Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1012
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Outlook
4.1.1. Market indicators analysis
4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.1.2.1. Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products
4.1.2.2. Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries
4.1.2.3. Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry
4.1.3. Market restrains analysis
4.1.3.1. Low storage capability due to perishability
4.1.3.2. High competition from hot melt adhesives
4.2. Technological Insights
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.6. Price Trend Analysis
4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Buy Your Copy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1012
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
ngs sample preparation market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market
direct-to-consumer genetic testing market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/direct-to-consumer-genetic-testing-market
synthetic food market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market
ai-based sensors market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market
mhealth market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market
active psoriatic arthritis market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/active-psoriatic-arthritis-market
electric vehicle charging infrastructure market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Contact Center-as-a-Service Market Size Worth USD 17.19 Billion in 2030