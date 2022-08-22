Community Food Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community food services market is expected to grow from $88.56 billion in 2021 to $99.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the community food services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community food services market is expected to reach $150.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9% The increasing crowdfunding is projected to boost the demand for the community food services market.

Key Trends In The Community Food Services Market

The launch of various programs to serve community food service requirements is becoming an emerging trend in the community food services market.

Overview Of The Community Food Services Market

The community food services market consists of the revenues from community food services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare and deliver food for the needy. The community food services market includes establishments that primarily are engaged in the collection, preparation and delivery of food for the needy. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Products and Services: Soup Kitchen and On-Site Meal Provision, Food Pantry Services, Food Collection and Distribution Services, Other Services

• By System: Conventional Foodservice System, Centralized Foodservice System, Ready Prepared Foodservice System, Assembly-Serve Foodservice System

• By Sector: Commercial, Non-Commercial

• By Geography: The global community food services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Feeding America, City Harvest, Equal Heart, Volunteers Of American CO BR, A.D. Food Service, Gratzi Catering, CRS Employment Services, Feedmore Western New York, Giica, Chata, Second Harvest Food Bank Of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, Good Shepherd Food Bank, The Meals on Wheels Association of America and Meals on Wheels Ministry are the same, Good Fortune Restaurant, City Harvest, and The Meals on Wheels Association of America.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of community food services global market. The market report gives community food services services global market analysis, community food services services global market size, community food services industry growth drivers, community food services services global market share, community food services services global market segments, community food services services global market major players, community food services services global market growth across geographies, community food services market trends and community food services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

