Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 1800 Block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual contact with the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, 34-year-old Gary Jones Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse.