Arrest Made in a 1993 Homicide: 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:05 am, members of the Seventh District located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, in a wooded area, at the listed location. The victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Debra McManus, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 58-year-old William Ransford, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

