Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4900 Block of Ames Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the 4900 block of Ames Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, August 18, 2022, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-old juvenile males, all of Northeast, DC, and one 14-year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

###