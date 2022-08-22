Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 200 Block of Newcomb Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:40 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect fled the scene abut was later apprehended.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, 32-year-old Jason Flowers, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.