Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022”, the medical equipment maintenance market size is expected to grow from $28.14 billion in 2021 to $32.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth in the medical equipment maintenance market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach $49.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The increase in demand for medical devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market.

Key Trends In The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the medical equipment maintenance market.

Overview Of The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

The medical equipment maintenance global market consists of sales of medical equipment maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted to keep the equipment in working condition. Medical equipment maintenance includes preventive maintenance, periodic inspection, and corrective maintenance of medical equipment. The complexity and wide variety of medical equipment require maintenance for the performance and life of the equipment.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance

• By Device: Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, Electro-Medical Equipment

• By Technology: Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, Independent Service Organization, In-House Maintenance

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Dialysis Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Dental Clinics And Speciality Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dräger, Toshiba International Corporation, Althea Group, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Aramark Services Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of medical equipment maintenance global market. The market report gives medical equipment maintenance global market analysis, medical equipment maintenance global market size, medical equipment maintenance global market growth drivers, medical equipment maintenance industry share, medical equipment maintenance global market segments, medical equipment maintenance global market major players, medical equipment maintenance global market growth across geographies, and medical equipment maintenance global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

