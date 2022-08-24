Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,215 in the last 365 days.

NSF (UK)’s Sports and family fun day returns on Saturday 27th August 2022

NSF UK Sports and Family Fun Day - Flyer

NSF UK Logo

NSF UK Sports and Family Fun Day / RFU

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSF (UK)’s Sports and family fun day returns on Saturday 27th August 2022

After a 2-year hiatus and in partnership with RFU, NSF (UK) announces the return of its flagship event’s 10th year annual Sports and Family Fun Day.

The biggest event in NSF (UK)’s calendar, the Annual Sports and Family Fun Day has attracted up to 2000 attendees and will take place on Saturday 27 August 2022 from 2pm to 9pm at Stone X Stadium (Formerly Allianz Park), Greenlands Lane NW4 1RL.

Activities on the day include, Rugby’s Non-Contact Format, The Touch Union, Football, Athletics and so much more. With food and live entertainment, it promises, as always, to be a great event for all.

Mixta Africa and Obaseki Solicitors are confirmed sponsors at NSF UK’s Sports and Family Fun Day.

Tickets are £5 per person (plus booking fees) and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nsf-uk-sports-family-fun-day-2022-tickets-360011372707

Details can be found on www.nsf.community

NSF (UK) is the forum for UK based Alumni Association of Nigerian schools with the vision to bring quality education to all Nigerians.
Tel: 0785 213 6934 /0795 613 2688

Dayo Akande
NSF UK
07812677561 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

NSF (UK)’s Sports and family fun day returns on Saturday 27th August 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.