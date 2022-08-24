NSF UK Sports and Family Fun Day - Flyer NSF UK Logo NSF UK Sports and Family Fun Day / RFU

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSF (UK)’s Sports and family fun day returns on Saturday 27th August 2022

After a 2-year hiatus and in partnership with RFU, NSF (UK) announces the return of its flagship event’s 10th year annual Sports and Family Fun Day.

The biggest event in NSF (UK)’s calendar, the Annual Sports and Family Fun Day has attracted up to 2000 attendees and will take place on Saturday 27 August 2022 from 2pm to 9pm at Stone X Stadium (Formerly Allianz Park), Greenlands Lane NW4 1RL.

Activities on the day include, Rugby’s Non-Contact Format, The Touch Union, Football, Athletics and so much more. With food and live entertainment, it promises, as always, to be a great event for all.

Mixta Africa and Obaseki Solicitors are confirmed sponsors at NSF UK’s Sports and Family Fun Day.

Tickets are £5 per person (plus booking fees) and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nsf-uk-sports-family-fun-day-2022-tickets-360011372707

Details can be found on www.nsf.community

NSF (UK) is the forum for UK based Alumni Association of Nigerian schools with the vision to bring quality education to all Nigerians.

Tel: 0785 213 6934 /0795 613 2688