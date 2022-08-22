Blockchain in Manufacturing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 74% Rate

Blockchain In Manufacturing Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blockchain in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022”, the blockchain in manufacturing market is expected to increase from $49.50 million in 2021 to $85.64 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73%. The change in the blockchain in the manufacturing market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The blockchain in the manufacturing market is expected to reach $778.05 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 73.6%. Increased demand for the blockchain from end-use industries across the globe is driving the growth of the blockchain market.

Key Trends In The Blockchain in Manufacturing Market

Technological advancements are shaping the blockchain in manufacturing market. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT helps in the automation of the manufacturing processes that save time and cost in the process.

Overview Of The Blockchain in Manufacturing Market

The blockchain in the manufacturing market consists of sales of blockchain in the manufacturing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digitally transformed processes of manufacturing with the help of numerous systems and applications. Blockchain technology helps the manufacturing industry by making the supply chain more secure and processes more transparent.

Blockchain in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Others

• By End-Use: Energy and Power, Industrial, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages, Textile and Clothing, Others

• By Geography: The global blockchain in manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Blockchain Foundry Inc., CargoX, Chronicled, Xayn AG, Factom Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Riddle&Code GmbH, Wipro Limited, Everledger Ltd., Accenture PLC, BigchainDB GmbH, ChromaWay AB, and LO3 Energy.

Blockchain in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of blockchain in manufacturing global market. The market report analyzes blockchain in manufacturing global market size, blockchain in manufacturing global market growth drivers, blockchain in manufacturing global market share, blockchain in manufacturing global market segmentation, blockchain in manufacturing global market major players, blockchain in manufacturing global market growth across geographies, and blockchain in manufacturing global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The blockchain in manufacturing industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

