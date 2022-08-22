Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Estimated To Grow At 27% Rate
The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022”, the EV fluids market is expected to grow from $1.04 billion in 2021 to $1.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The change in the electric vehicle fluids market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The electric vehicle fluids market is expected to reach $3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.5%. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle fluids market.
Key Trends In The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market
Increasing research and development is shaping the electric vehicle fluids market. Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes.
Overview Of The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market
The electric vehicle fluids market consists of sales of electric vehicle fluids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that aid in the reduction of energy losses in the drivetrain system and the enhancement of EV Transmission efficiency. Electric vehicle fluids offer insulation to stop any arcing due to close contact with the electrical components of the vehicle. They help in cooling e-motors and gears and provide insulation to electric current, along with extending the lifetime of each electric motor part, and the mileage of EVs by improving machine efficiency.
Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Product Type: Engine Oil, Coolants, Transmission Fluids, Greases
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
• By EV Type: BEV, PHEV, HEV
• By Application: Driveline, Battery Coolant, Grease
• By Geography: The global EV fluids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Castrol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, FUCHS Lubricants, Lubrizol Corporation, Petronas Nasional Bhd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Gulf Oil, BP plc, ENEOS Corporation, PTT Public Company Limited, Repsol S.A, TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc, and Shell.
Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides electric vehicle fluids industry overview. The market report analyzes EV fluids market size, electric vehicle fluids market growth drivers, electric vehicle fluids market segmentation, EV fluids market major players, EV fluids market growth across geographies, and EV fluids market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
