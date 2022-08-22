Submit Release
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 52/2022

 

Copenhagen, 22 Aug 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 August to 19 August 2022:

  Number of shares Average
purchase price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,235,138   318,891,710
15-Aug-22  11,831  138.65 1,640,423
16-Aug-22  7,485  139.26  1,042,330
17-Aug-22  12,740  140.84  1,794,297
18-Aug-22  10,500  140.37  1,473,904
19-Aug-22  12,884  142.16  1,831,561
Total, 15 August- 19 August 2022 55,440   140.38 7,782,514
Bought from CAF, 19 August 2022*  24,742 140.38  3,473,213
Bought from CWO, 19 August 2022*  11,454  140.38 1,607,881
Accumulated under the programme 2,326,774   331,755,318

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 August –19 August 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,772,836 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.98% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


