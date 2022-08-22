New Book Hopes to Heal America's Political Divisiveness through the Word of God

Author explains how Christians have been manipulated by politicians and the media

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 22, 2022

The issues surrounding former President Donald Trump, and politics in general, continue to create divisive strife for Christians in America. In this book, The Bible, and particularly the Book of Proverbs, is used as a lens to examine the words and actions of the former president.

In "Proverbial Trump," the author, known simply as "Phinehas," hopes to help heal the nation's discord by replacing mean-spirited politics with the holy scripture. He plans to utilize his book to help followers of Jesus realize several things, including what George Washington predicted in his farewell address, and how the Bible views leaders like Donald Trump.

"I have studied the Bible, daily, for decades," said Phinehas. "From the day I awoke to Trump becoming president, verses that used to seem random started lining up to reveal a consistent message that I felt everyone needs to hear."

Throughout much of "Proverbial Trump," Phinehas breaks down the Book of Proverbs, chapter by chapter, calling the readers' attention to verses that seem most illuminating. Each chapter begins with a brief explanation of what it's about and how it ties into Trump's presidency. The author also touches on other "wedge issues" that have divided the country.

"We must prepare our world, as well as our individual lives, for Jesus' return," said Phineas. "Using his light to dispel the darkness being created by politicians using media to their own ends, is our best and only hope for this world."

"Proverbial Trump"

By Phineas

ISBN: 9781664260481 (softcover); 9781664260498 (hardcover); 9781664260474 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

The author uses the penname Phinehas, after the biblical figure, who was the son of Eleazar and grand-nephew of Moses. When Israel was in the wilderness, the Midianite women seduced the sons of Israel to follow their god, Baal of Peor. Such idolatry angered the Lord, who sent a plague on Israel. Moses told the judges of Israel to slay all the men who joined Baal of Peor. While Israel was grieving their impending slaughter, a son of Israel brought a Midianite woman before them, on his way to consort with her. Phinehas grabbed a spear, went to their tent, and pierced both of them through. This turned away the Lord's wrath, stopping the plague. To learn more about the author or his book, please http://www.proverbialtrumps.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_book_hopes_to_heal_americas_political_divisiveness_through_the_word_of_god/prweb18843726.htm