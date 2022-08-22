Award-Winning Memoir Based on US Soldier's Rediscovered Letters to Home from the Vietnam War

Book gives an on-the-ground view of combat, and a soldier's life beyond combat, through the eyes of a Silver Star recipient

It's hard to imagine being in the midst of war if you're not actually there. Before the advent of electronic messaging, the only way to share experiences were through handwritten letters. These letters were often a special connection between a soldier and their loved ones.

In "Letters from Vietnam," by Dennis Hoy, readers are provided an autobiographical look at the day-to-day life of a Vietnam War army infantryman, based on letters he wrote home to his new wife, Beth, and his parents, from 1967-68. Hoy wrote home often, and his family saved every letter. After encouragement from friends, he and Beth put the letters in chronological order to share his story.

"This book provides a true encounter of what war was like," said Hoy. "It shows that, sometimes, you can conquer events in your life that you have no control over, at the height of competition."

"Letters from Vietnam" is already an award-winning book, having placed first in the Military Non-Fiction category in the Firebird Book Awards, receiving the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the Military category, and earning a runner-up prize in the memoir category at the 2022 San Francisco Book Festival.

"This book gives an intimate, day-by-day glimpse into what life was like during the Vietnam war," said Hoy.

"Letters from Vietnam"

By Dennis Hoy

ISBN: 9781543498660 (softcover); 9781543498653 (hardcover); 9781543498677 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dennis Hoy, a 1960 graduate from Lubbock High School in Texas, was drafted and arrived in Vietnam in February of 1967, where he was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. After Vietnam, Hoy received his master's from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. As an accomplished artist, Hoy taught an art class at Eastern New Mexico University, and he taught physical education and coached basketball football in Clovis, N.M. until his retirement in 1992. He then fished the B.A.S.S Circuit for nine years. Hoy is part Potawatomi Indian and was recognized on the Wall of Honor at the Nation's Citizen Cultural Heritage Center in Shawnee, OK. Hoy is still married to his wife, Beth, and they currently reside in Elephant Butte, NM. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834453-letters-from-vietnam.

