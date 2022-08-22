New Book Shares Legacy of a Black Woman Growing Up in the Segregated South

Author spotlights the importance of her dedication to a brighter future for herself and generations to come

In "A First Time of Everything," author Sallie Peake shares her legacy. The importance her endurance and resilience are emphasized as she transformed into a dedicated public servant, in the face of degrading hardship and unequal treatment as a Black girl in the segregated south.

Peake gives readers a glimpse into her life as she embarked on a coming-of-age journey in the 1970s when Spartanburg County, where she would later serve, was partially segregated. During this time, Black children walked to school while white children rode the bus and female authority was looked down upon.

As she tells the tales of her experiences, Peake shares the moment her life changed – when she decided to ignore all the chatter and venture down the testing road to becoming a public servant and the first Black woman in her community to reach her accomplishments.

"I wrote this book to inspire others," Peake said. "I want to teach people what life is all about and let them know that even though they are going through hardships, they must stay engaged and never give up in order to better the lives of individuals and the community as a whole."

About the author

Sallie Peake is the 11th child of 12 in her family. She spent over 35 years serving in public positions, by winning elections and receiving numerous appointments in Spartanburg County and Wellford, S.C. As the first African American female in many of her positions, Sallie often felt challenged but never backed down from serving all constituents in the areas she served. Throughout her career in local government, she received many awards for going the extra mile to ensure there was a voice for the people in the communities where she served. For more information, please visit http://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815756-a-first-time-of-everything.

