Silicon Carbide Global Market Estimated To Grow At 20% Rate

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Silicon Carbide Market Report by The Business Research Company covers silicon carbide market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022”, the silicon carbide market size is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The silicon carbide market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The silicon carbide market share is expected to reach $3.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%. According to the silicon carbide industry analysis, emerging demand for electric vehicles is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Silicon Carbide Market

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the silicon carbide market. Key players operating in the silicon carbide market are focusing on partnership and collaborations to improve efficiency, costs savings, expand value propositions, and extend their growth in new areas to be a leader in the industry. For instance, in June 2020, Vitesco Technologies, a Germany-based company offering electric vehicles have signed a development partnership with ROHM Semiconductor, a Japan-based company that manufactures and designs semiconductors, integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components. Through this partnership, Vitesco Technologies increase the energy efficiency of electric vehicles using silicon carbide components from ROHM Semiconductor. Additionally, in November 2021, Qorvo, a US-based semiconductor company acquired UnitedSiC, US-based manufacture of silicon carbide power semiconductors. The deal broadens Qorvo's presence into fast-growing areas such as circuit protection, electric vehicles (EVs), renewables, industrial power, and data center power.

Overview Of The Silicon Carbide Market

The silicon carbide market consists of sales of silicon carbide products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are hard and insoluble substances used as an abrasive and electrical resistors in high-temperature devices. Silicon carbide is a crystalline chemical compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically in the form of SiC powder. It is suitable for high power applications as it offers extreme chemical inertness, hardness, relatively low thermal expansion, high thermal conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and high force-to-weight radius.

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Black Silicon Carbide, Green Silicon Carbide

By Device Type: SiC Discrete Device, SiC Bare Die

By Application: Steel, Automotive, Aerospace, Military and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The silicon carbide global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Infineon Technologies, Wolfspeed Inc, Rohm, ESK-SiC GmbH, ESD-SIC BV, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Entegris Inc., Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials GmbH, AGSCO Corporation, Carborundum Universal Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Silicon Carbide Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of silicon carbide market. The market report analyzes silicon carbide global market size, silicon carbide global market growth drivers, silicon carbide market segments, silicon carbide global market major players, silicon carbide market growth across geographies, and silicon carbide global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The silicon carbide global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

