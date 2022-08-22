Global Technology Advisory Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022”, the technology advisory market is expected to grow from $159.62 billion in 2021 to $170.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the technology advisory market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The technology advisory market share is expected to reach $211.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing requirement for simplifying business operating models and IT investment monitoring is a major driver contributing to the technology advisory industry growth.

Key Trends In The Technology Advisory Market

According to the technology advisory market overview, artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend gaining traction in various business processes. AI is an amalgamation of different technologies that enable the machine to sense, understand, and act. AI helps businesses in identifying and solving business problems and drive measurable business value. AI helps in designing hardware infrastructure - on-premise or cloud-based, ingestion, and analysis of big data, and to enable flexibility of computing resources. For instance, in 2019, Tech Mahindra deployed the first HR humanoid K2 at its Noida campus in India. K2 functions on AI and will take over routine HR processes providing continuous assistance to the HR department to enrich the employee experience. K2 will handle general HR related queries and handle actions for providing tax forms and payslips, enabling the HR team to focus on other important areas in the business. With the improvement in AI technology with every passing day, it is gaining huge importance in data expertise, business processes, and workflow management.

Overview Of The Technology Advisory Market

The technology advisory market consists of the sales of technology advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide advisory services to clients to identify, prioritize, design, and manage their investments in a range of advanced technologies. Technology advisory services provide consultancy on developing technology strategies, technology ideation and prototyping, design digital consulting services, and ways to enhance cybersecurity. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Services: Application development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Others

• By End Use: Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Government, Others

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global technology advisory market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies Limited, Booz & Co, Infosys Limited, Dell Technologies Inc, KPMG, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Ernst & Young (EY) and McKinsey & Company.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of technology advisory market. The market report analyzes technology advisory global market size, technology advisory global market growth drivers, technology advisory global market segments, technology advisory global market major players, technology advisory global market growth across geographies, and technology advisory global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The technology advisory global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

