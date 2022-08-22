Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Filters Market to Grow at 6.3% of CAGR During 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Air Filters Market By Type (Air Intake Filters, Cabin Air Filters), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (ICE and Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global automotive air filter industry was estimated at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14180

Introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive drive the growth of the global automotive air filter market. On the other hand, rise in demand for electric vehicles impedes growth to some extent. However, advancements in technology and surge in demand for the multi-filtration system are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14180

Some leading companies profiled in the automotive air filter market report comprises Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., General Motors Company (AcDelco), Hengst SE, Mahle GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi S.P.A, Alco Filters Ltd, CabinAir Sweden AB, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Hanon Systems, Hollingsworth & Vose GmbH, K&N Engineering, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UFI FILTERS S.p.A., and Valeo SA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14180

Covid-19 scenario-

Decrease in vehicle production and decline in sales of automobiles gave way to a shortage of automotive components, which resulted in delays of vehicles across the globe, thereby impacting the automotive air filter market negatively.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is also projected to get back on track soon

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14180

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global automotive air filter market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that several automobile manufacturers are launching new passenger cars with improved cabin air filters in order to provide improved HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems in vehicles.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-air-filters-market-A13811

Similar Research Report:

Tire Air Gauge Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tire-air-gauge-market-A10148

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.