Adipic Acid Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity

What is Adipic Acid?

Adipic Acid, better known as Hexanedioic acid has a white crystalline structure. Carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen together result in Adipic acid that has the chemical formula C6H10O4. Talking about the properties of the acid, it is corrosive in nature and also flammable. Also, the substance is biodegradable and can cause irritation in the lungs when inhaled.

Adipic acid is used mostly in nylon preparation along with other products such as polyurethanes and more. It is mostly used in manufacturing blood bags and food wraps. Also, it is highly used in the pharmaceutical as well as in the automotive industry. Adipic acid can be produced from a number of options such as waste agricultural products, acetylene, and benzene.

Market Highlights

According to the report, the Adipic acid market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global adipic acid market, along with its end products, has registered a direct growth in the previous few years. This growth is expected to surge in the upcoming years.

Growth factors

The sturdiness, quality, lightweight properties, remarkable energy absorbing characteristics, an upward in the claim for durable polyamide 66, and the forthcoming safety protocols & innovative procedures for its usage will be the prime driving factors for the global market with the enhanced prominence on its different types and applications.

Market Segmentation

The Adipic Acid Market report, by Stratview Research has been segmented by the following –

Application Type – Polyamide/Nylon 66, Polyurethanes, Adipic/Adipate Esters, and Others.

Polyamide/Nylon 66, Polyurethanes, Adipic/Adipate Esters, and Others. Material Type - Engineering Plastics & Fibers

- Engineering Plastics & Fibers Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World





Segment-wise Analysis

By Application Type

Based on the application type, the polyamide 66 application segment is estimated to be the largest-application owing to its specific properties and also on account of the growing demand for lightweight polyamide 66 majorly from the auto component manufacturers.

By Region

In terms of regions, presently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of adipic acid. China and Japan are the growth engines of the region with the largest share in the regional volumetric consumption of adipic acid in 2012.

Key players

Some of the major players in the adipic acid market are-

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials Inc.

BASF SE

Invista

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Petrochina Liaoyang Petrochemical

Radici Group

Rhodia

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Company, Ltd. (BOHUI)

Shandong Hongye Chemical Company, Ltd.

