Accounting Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rat

Accounting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Accounting Services Market Report by The Business Research Company covers accounting services market size, drivers, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Accounting Services Global Market Report 2022”, the accounting services market share is expected to grow from $1.17 trillion in 2021 to $1.32 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the accounting services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The accounting services market is expected to reach $2.02 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Regulatory reforms in the financial sector have heightened demand for accounting services such as accounting and tax advisory, driving the accounting services market growth.

Key Trends In The Accounting Services Market

Some accountants are outsourcing typical basic accounting tasks such as payroll accounting, accounts payable and accounts receivable to allow their employees to focus on higher value activities such as becoming vertical experts in their customer’s markets and analyzing their clients' business data, which is predicted to be shaping the accounting services industry outlook. This extra attention and analysis is transforming the role of a traditional accountant into a business advisor and takes customer service to the next level by developing strong counsel-focused relationships. For instance, QX Accounting Services (QXAS) Ltd provides outsourced accounting, finance and other services to accountants and accountancy firms in the UK.

Overview Of The Accounting Services Market

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. The accounting service involves summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also involves auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory. Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Market Size Data

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing, Other Accounting Services

By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others

By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By Geography: The accounting services global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as PwC, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, ADP LLC, BDO LLP, Paychex Inc., Grant Thornton LLP, RSM International and H&R Block Inc.

The market report analyzes accounting services global market size, accounting services market growth drivers, accounting services market segments, accounting services market major players, accounting services market growth across geographies, and accounting services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

