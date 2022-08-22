Global Surface Inspection Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Surface Inspection Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2022”, the surface inspection market size is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The surface inspection market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The surface inspection market share is expected to reach $4.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. An increase in the adoption of smart cameras is expected to propel the growth of the surface inspection market over the forthcoming years.

Key Trends In The Surface Inspection Market

Growing technological advancements are one of the key surface inspection market trends shaping the market. Major companies operating in the surface inspection sector are concentrating on developing technical solutions to expand their portfolio and strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2019, ISRA VISION AG, a Germany-based machine vision company introduced integrated precision measurement technology to its 3D surface inspection range for discrete industries. With this launch, the company is expanding its activity in the smart factory automation category, which concentrates on optimizing discrete production processes with high-end automation technologies, and is accessing additional revenue possibilities with solutions for industrial digital transformation.

Overview Of The Surface Inspection Market

The surface inspection market consists of sales of surface inspection components by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect surface flaws by using smart cameras and angled lighting. Surface Inspection systems scan identified faults, record defect information, and display the defect location. Surface Inspection detects flaws in real-time and is both reproducible and sensitive.

Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software, Others

• By Surface Type: 2D, 3D

• By Deployment Type: Traditional Systems, Robotic Cells

• By Vertical Type: Semiconductor, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Glass and Metal, Food and Packaging, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Plastic and Rubber, Printing, Others

• By Geography: The global surface inspection market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ISRA VISION, AMETEK Inc., Matrox Imaging, Datalogic S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Panasonic Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Pixargus, Dark Field Technologies, Stemmer Imaging, and Maschinenfabrik Herkules GmbH & Co. KG.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of surface inspection global market. The market report analyzes surface inspection global market size, surface inspection global market growth drivers, surface inspection global market segments, surface inspection global market major players, surface inspection global market growth across geographies, and surface inspection global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The surface inspection global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

