Insights Into The Global White Cement Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "White Cement Global Market Report 2022”, the white cement market size is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The white cement industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The white cement market is expected to reach $7.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. According to the white cement market analysis, rising residential construction projects are contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The White Cement Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the white cement market. Companies in the white cement market are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for more efficient and sustainable cement forms For instance, in June 2021, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company is using captured carbon dioxide for accelerating the curing process of concrete while strengthening and sequestering the gas. The technology cuts out the need for calcium-based cement, a key ingredient in traditional concrete, which is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.

Overview Of The White Cement Market

The white cement market consists of sales of white cement by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce concrete that is perfectly colored and consistent throughout. White cement is a Portland cement prepared from raw materials that are low in iron compounds, which give traditional Portland cement its grey color.

White Cement Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, White PLC Cement, Others

• By Grade: Type I, Type III, Others

• By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global white cement market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Adana Cimento Sanayi T.A.S, Cementir Holding SPA, Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc, Federal White Cement Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, Royal White Cement Inc, Saveh Cement Company, Société Tuniso-Andalouse de Ciment Blanc S.A., Ultratech Cement Ltd, Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK) Company, Adana Cimento Sanayii T.A.S, Sinai White Portland Cement Co, Neyriz White Cement Company, Buzzi Unicem SpA, Shargh White, and Italcementi.

White Cement Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of white cement global market. The market report analyzes white cement global market size, white cement global market growth drivers, white cement global market segments, white cement global market major players, white cement global market growth across geographies, and white cement global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The white cement market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

