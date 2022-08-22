Insights Into The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022”, the antimicrobial textile market size is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The antimicrobial textile industry growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antimicrobial textile market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. According to the antimicrobial textile market overview, an increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Antimicrobial Textile Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses, maintaining the fabric fresh and hygienic throughout time.

Overview Of The Antimicrobial Textile Market

The antimicrobial textile market consists of the sales of antimicrobial textiles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer protection against bacteria, mold, mildew, and other hazardous microbes. Antimicrobial textiles are fiber-based substrates that have had antimicrobial chemicals placed on the surface or integrated into the fibers, resulting in a material that kills or prevents microorganism growth. Antimicrobial textiles are active textiles that help to resist harmful bacteria by up to 99.9% by attacking them at the cellular level to inhibit their reproduction and growth.

Market Segmentation

• By Fiber: Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others

• By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal and Metallic Salts, Bio-Based Agents, Others

• By Application: Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles, Others

• By Geography: The global antimicrobial textile market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Herculite Products Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Sanitized AG, LifeThreads LLC, Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited, Sciessent LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of antimicrobial textile global market. The market report analyzes antimicrobial textile global market size, antimicrobial textile global market growth drivers, antimicrobial textile global market segments, antimicrobial textile global market major players, antimicrobial textile global market growth across geographies, and antimicrobial textile market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The antimicrobial textile global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

