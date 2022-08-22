Global Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2022”, the fossil fuel electricity market is expected to grow from $997.10 in billion 2021 to $1,066.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the fossil fuel electricity market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fossil fuel electricity market is expected to reach $1,348.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the fossil fuel electric power generation market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Fossil Fuel Electricity Market

Governments globally are increasingly supporting the adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology across industries including power generation. CCS withholds up to 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning fossil fuels from entering the atmosphere.

Overview Of The Fossil Fuel Electricity Market

The fossil fuel electric power generation market consists of sales of fossil fuel electric power and related services that convert fossil fuels into electrical energy and operate electric power generation facilities. The fossil fuel electric power generation industry includes establishments that produce electricity through the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas as energy sources. Fossil fuels are buried combustible geologic deposits of organic materials, formed from decayed plants and animals that have been converted to crude oil, coal, natural gas, or heavy oils by exposure to heat and pressure in the earth's crust.

Market Segmentation

• By Fuel Type: Coal, Oil, Natural Gas

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global fossil fuel electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Iberdrola, SA, Huaneng Power International, Inc, Engie SA, Enel SpA, State Power Investment Corporation Limited., AGL Energy Limited, Origin Energy Limited, EnergyAustralia Holdings Limited, Stanwell Corporation Limited, American Electric Power, Duke Energy, Southern Company, China Energy, China Power, NTPC, SSE, and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

