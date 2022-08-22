Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is projected to reach a market value of US$11,079.1 Million by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report , Forecast from 2021 to 2031: - Market Segment by Mechanism of Action (Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, Lipase Inhibitors, SNDRI’s, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics, Others), Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs), Duration (Short-Term Anti-Obesity Drugs, Long-Term Anti-Obesity Drugs), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail, Online), Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)



Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, global anti-obesity drugs market was valued at US$2,467.9 million in 2020. The global market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.09% from 2021 to 2026 and is expected to reach US$5,407.1 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$2,797.1 million in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the global anti-obesity market will reach US$11,079.1 million in 2031 while growing at a CAGR of 14.76% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global anti-obesity drugs market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall anti-obesity drugs market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall anti-obesity drugs market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world Anti-Obesity Drugs ?

? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent anti-obesity drugs currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world anti-obesity drugs market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global anti-obesity drugs market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Growing Obesity Pandemic to Drive Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Growth

Although the world has achieved significant success in combating infectious illnesses, this progress is being hampered by an increase in the prevalence of heart and lung disease, diabetes, lifestyle-related malignancies, and other non-communicable diseases. Obesity has been a significant contributor to the rise of these illnesses. Obesity is a multi-cause problem rooted in the sedentary nature of today’s lifestyle, & potentially even physiological disruption of the gut microbiome. The scope and causes of the fast-growing obesity pandemic are the research areas of major pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

Obesity Has Now Become a Significant Global Issues that Required a Large-Scale Intervention Strategy

Obesity has now become a significant global issue that requires a large-scale intervention strategy. Overweight or obese persons make up approximately 2.1 billion people, or more than 30% of the worldwide population. That's almost twice the number of individuals who are underweight. Obesity is responsible for about 5% of all deaths worldwide, despite the fact that it is preventable. If current trends persist, half of the global adult population will be overweight over the next decade. Over the projected period, all these factors are expected to drive the development of the anti-obesity medicines market .

Obesity is Responsible for Approximately 5% of all Fatalities Worldwide

Obesity has significant emotional, societal, and financial consequences. Obesity is responsible for around 5% of all fatalities worldwide. Obesity has a worldwide economic effect of US$2.0 trillion, which is comparable to the global economic cost of smoking or armed violence, &war. Obesity costs health-care systems anywhere from 2% to 7% of total health-care expenditure in industrialized countries. This does not include the high cost of treating related illnesses, which some estimates put at much to 20% of total health-care costs. Obesity is also undermining staff productivity, jeopardizing a company's competitiveness, according to mounting research.

Type 2 Diabetes is One of the Primary Health Care Expenses of Obesity

One of the main health-care expenses of obesity is type 2 diabetes, a metabolic disease characterized by insulin resistance and persistently elevated blood sugar in the body. If left untreated, the illness may develop to serious consequences such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, renal failure, and inadequate blood supply to the limbs, resulting in sores and amputations. Type 2 diabetes prevalence has risen in lockstep with obesity rising prevalence rates. According to the International Diabetes Federation, over 600 million people may be afflicted by diabetes by 2035. Pre-diabetes, or reduced glucose tolerance, affects an additional 316 million individuals worldwide. These people have no obvious symptoms and are thus seldom identified; nevertheless, 40% of them develop full-fledged diabetes within five to 10 years.

Diabetes used to be mostly a disease of elderly individuals in rich countries. However, its demographics are quickly changing. It now affects younger people and is spreading globally. Diabetes is becoming more prevalent in teenagers, young adults, and even children. By 2035, emerging countries are anticipated to account for about 80% of the increase in prevalence, owing to fast economic development, increasing affluence, and the adoption of Western lifestyles. During this time, the number of individuals with diabetes in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) area and the rest of Africa is expected to double. Minority and indigenous groups have a greater incidence of type 2 diabetes than white Caucasians, which is thought to be due in part to differences in genetic susceptibilities. Other variables, such as socioeconomic inequalities & health-care access, may also play a role.

Obesity has Risen in Recent Years as a Result of Changes in Lifestyle Patterns

Obesity has risen in recent years as a result of changes in human lifestyle and a high-energy diet, and it has even become a danger factor for youngsters. There are many pharmacologic compounds accessible as anti-obesity medicines, but they come with dangerous side effects, therefore natural products have been utilized in many Asian nations to treat obesity. Natural products' potential for treating obesity is yet mostly untapped, but they may be a great option for the safe and effective development of anti-obesity medicines.

Growing Burden of Chronic Disease Anticipated to Boost Market Growth Through 2031

Obesity and overweight are significant risk factors for a wide variety of chronic illnesses, and their rising prevalence throughout the country has serious consequences for the population's health and well-being. Obesity's economic cost, as well as the chronic illnesses to which it contributes, has reached new highs. Chronic illnesses caused by obesity and overweight accounted for over $500 billion in direct health-care expenditures in the United States in 2020, with an additional $1.24 trillion in indirect costs owing to lost economic output. The overall cost of chronic illnesses caused by obesity and overweight in the United States was $1.72 trillion, or 9.3% of GDP (GDP). Obesity is by far the most significant contribution to the burden of chronic illnesses in the United States, accounting for 47.1 percent of total chronic disease costs nationally.

Growing Emphasis on Emerging Economies Projected to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Market Players Over the Next Decade

Despite a number of obstacles, the global anti-obesity drugs market is projected to grow at a significant growth over the next decade. This is mostly due to certain new trends that have the ability to positively impact the industry. A growing emphasis on developing markets is one such trend. Key businesses have started to concentrate on developing countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China because to a rise in population and better accessibility to illness monitoring and disease management.

Discover sales predictions for the global anti-obesity drugs market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 4 segmentations of the anti-obesity drugs market, with forecasts for 6 mechanism of actions, 2 types, 2 durations, and 3 distribution channels each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Carmot Therapeutics CohBar Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC Eisai Co. Ltd ERX Pharmaceuticals Gelesis GlaxoSmithKline PLC Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd. Merck & Co. Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S Pfizer Inc. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Scohia Pharma, Inc. Saniona Vivus Inc. YSOPIA Bioscience

