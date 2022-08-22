Malaysia Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market: Current Industry Growth, Share, Key Players And In-Depth Analysis

The IVIG is considered to be the most effective treatment for hypogammaglobinemia, CIDP, and immunodeficiency diseases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

Download Free Report Sample:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2281

The Malaysia IVIG market accounted for $12,277 thousand in 2015, and is estimated to reach at $18,649 thousand by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2022. The scope of applications of IVIG has widened, as it is used to treat various neurological, hematological, dermatological, and immune deficiency disorders, with the help of improved clinical practices and advanced technologies.

The major key companies profiled are:

Grifols S.A.,

Octapharma AG,

Green Cross Corporation,

Baxalta (Shire),

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.,

Biotest AG,

CSL Behring,

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Bayer Healthcare, and

Baxter International Inc.

Key Findings of the Malaysia IVIG Market:

o Hypogammaglobulinemia accounted for the largest revenue in 2015 owing to the lack of effective substitute treatment, and early adoption of IVIG

o Myasthenia gravis is anticipated grow at the fastest CARG of 9.1% in the forecast period.

o The intravenous mode of delivery was the highest revenue generating segment in 2015 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

o 10% concentration held the highest market share in 2015. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

Inquire before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2281

The IVIG products gained significant attention in the recent years due to their high efficacy in the treatment of immune diseases. Prevalence of various antibody deficiency disorders such as common variable immune deficiency (CVID), specific antibody deficiency, and hypogammaglobulinemia, increase in IVIG indications, improved production & purification processes, growth in awareness towards antibody deficiency, and rare immune disorders among patient population drive the growth of the IVIG market.

However, high costs associated with the IVIG treatment; shortage of IVIG; and side effects of IVIG treatment such as headache, migraine, fever, nausea or vomiting, and cough hinder the market growth. IVIG products are widely used for the treatment of immunodeficiency disease, ITP, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Kawasaki disease, and others. The untapped potential of Malaysia as an emerging market and development of cost-effective therapeutics through large-scale production act as opportunities to the market players in this region.

Hypogammaglobulinemia and CIDP held dominant market shares in 2015 due to the large patient population and unavailability of effective alternatives to IVIG treatment. Based on product type, the market is segmented into immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. On the basis of concentration, it is categorized into 5%, 10%, and others. By mode of delivery, it is bifurcated into intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular mode of delivery. The intravenous mode of delivery segment held the largest revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. High bioavailability of immunoglobulins and rapid absorption rate offered by intravenous mode of delivery are the factors that supplement the growth of the intravenous mode of delivery IVIG market.

More Related Trending Reports:

Renal Denervation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renal-denervation-market

Austria Flow Cytometry Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/austria-flow-cytometry-market

Syphilis Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syphilis-testing-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.