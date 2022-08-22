GiGsHelp Paves the Way for New Employment Opportunities in the Hospitality Sector
GiGsHelp is a modern recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences in the hospitality sector.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform provides an innovative and authentic way to scout new talent and allows hospitality brands across the U.S. and to attract and engage GiG candidates that not only are a great fit for the organization but also have the best experience for the role. To attract the best talent in today's highly competitive recruiting environment, GiGsHelp helps businesses create outstanding experiences for talent. In turn, businesses hire their dream teams.
Hospitality is one of the world’s largest, most dynamic industries, encompassing restaurants, hotels, airlines, cruises and more in the travel and leisure sector. However, traditional, rigid employment models are disintegrating, as talented workers are more interested in owning their own schedules and having the freedom to choose where (and when) to apply their experience.
GiGsHelp creates this newly in-demand flexibility for both clients and talent. Clients post an opportunity on GiGsHelp’s easy-to-use platform, letting talent know who they need and when they need them. GiGsHelp is the bridge that shares these opportunities with a trusted talent network. Plus, GiGsHelp does the heavy lifting of recruiting, vetting and paying the talent and partners with state hospitality associations to bring this service to their members at no cost.
From hotels and motels to casinos, GiGsHelp can connect different types of hospitality businesses with highly skilled and verified talent. Before they’re able to take on a GiG, talent must pass a mandatory screening process conducted by GiGsHelp, ensuring that talent is who they say they are and that clients are getting the best candidate for the GiG. Once they start accepting GiGs, clients verify and rate talent, creating transparency for all parties.
Vibert Alli is the CEO of GiGsHelp and he with his innovative vision and support from his team created this new Labor Marketplace dedicated to the needs of the US Hospitality Industry. This startup works with state hospitality associations for the benefit of their members at no charge. GiGsHelp gives flexibility to use your talents in hospitality on your schedule. You can choose when and where you want to work and GiGsHelp will connect you to opportunities to be your own boss.
GiGsHelp enables clients to attract and engage the right talent with a world-class career site, optimized for easy integration, search engines, social media and mobile devices. Talent enjoys the ease of applying on a mobile device, and clients appreciate expending fewer resources toward hiring and talent management.
Having the right hospitality recruitment platform is more important now than ever, and this trend is unlikely to reverse. GiGsHelp is looking ahead with its Talent Experience Platform, a solution that will help automate workflows to make scaling hiring easier in the coming years.
