Global Machine Vision Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022”, the machine vision market is expected to grow from $12.09 billion in 2021 to $13.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The global machine vision market size is expected to grow to $18.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growing need for quality inspection and automation is expected to propel the growth of the machine vision market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Machine Vision Market

The implementation of Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend gaining popularity in the machine vision market. Artificial intelligence focuses on learning, reasoning, and self-correction and is processed by machines such as computers. Major companies operating in the machine vision systems sector are focused on artificial intelligence-based techniques to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Machine Vision Market

The machine vision market consists of sales of machine vision devices, software, and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow a computer to examine, analyze, and identify static or moving images. Machine vision systems are a set of connected devices which are designed to automatically direct production and manufacturing procedures such as go/no assessment and quality control processes using information retrieved from digital images.

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: PC Based, Smart Camera Based

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Deployment Type: General Machine Vision System, Robotic Cell

• By Application: Quality Assurance and Inspection, Positioning and Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Electronics and Semiconductor, Pulp and Paper, Printing and Labeling, Food and Beverage, Postal and Logistics, Others

• By Geography: The global machine vision market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Intel Corporation, ISRA Vision, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., Microscan Systems Inc., National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Optotune AG, Sick AG, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Tordivel AS, USS Vision, ViDi Systems SA, Bosch Rexroth, Euclid Labs, Perception Inc., and Vitronic GmbH.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides machine vision global market overview. The market report analyzes machine vision global market size, machine vision industry growth drivers, machine vision global market share, machine vision global market segments, machine vision global market major players, machine vision global market growth across geographies, and machine vision global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The machine vision market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

