Global Entertainment Insurance Market is expected to reach the value of 8 billion USD by the end of 2027
According to our research report, the global entertainment insurance market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 8 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Entertainment insurance is a responsibility insurance policy package designed to protect the risks of business in the entertainment industry. Entertainment insurance covers property and live events and casual risk to production, entertainment insurance can include crew, sets, equipment, physical risks for the cast, and wardrobe.
Drivers:
Growth of the entertainment industry
The entertainment industry has a factor to lead the growth, the factor is economic development and the demand for leisure. Leisure is a determining factor in the development of reaction and entertainment as an industry. The entertainment industry increasing day by day with the number of movies, festivals, and events, and also increased high extent of growth and risk factors. The producer, movie directors, and actors are facing difficulties of the media outage and legal courtroom trials fetch them huge losses of money and time, also shows, music events, and theaters are targeted by the local mobs during public outrages and they are damaged, burnt, people are killed. The entertainment insurance brokers take into account all such types of risk involved in the entrainment industry and provide the policyholder and support them financially. With the growth of the entertainment industry, the demand for entertainment insurance is growing rapidly driving the market growth.
Restraints:
The insurance industry because of the strict terms and restrictions that present with it. They detrimental impact on the demand for entertainment insurance. Therefore, in the entertainment sector, cyber danger takes many forms. Hulu, Spotify, and Netflix are depending on continuous service. The cyberattack that makes those sites inaccessible might irritate marketers looking for a particular level of subjection and viewers paying a monthly subscription price for on-demand programming and further slows down the global entertainment insurance market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Entertainment Insurance Market - By Product Type:
• Personal Insurance
• Property Insurance
Based on the product type: The Personal Insurance segment was recorded as the largest market share in the entertainment insurance market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Personal insurance for purchased for personal or family protection purposes as variation with insurance of business property or interests to drive the market growth.
Entertainment Insurance Market - By Application:
• Personal Insurance
• Commercial Insurance
Based on the application: Commercial Insurance held the largest share in the entertainment insurance market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Commercial insurance is business insurance, that financially protects your business from risks such as client lawsuits, customer or employee injuries, property theft and damage as well as other unexpected events. There are two main types of commercial insurance. commercial property insurance and business liability insurance.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the organic food market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America is a high availability of the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of entertainment insurance and the demand for comprehensive, and custom-designed entertainment insurance. North America has largely been adopted by entertainment corporations, acting institutions, and professional filmmakers.US is the largest market supporting the growth of entertainment insurance. Driving the region’s market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the entertainment insurance market.
Latest Industry Development:
• Hiscox OneTM, a new entertainment insurance offering from specialized insurer Hiscox USA, was launched in August 2011. The new service is a "one-stop-shop" that offers a comprehensive range of insurance packages for production, theatrical, and commercial risks, all presented in plain English to match modern technology and filmmaking processes.
• On APRIL 25, 2022, CHICAGO, – Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to announce a new strategic arrangement with US-based Nationwide to support innovation and address needs in the specialty insurance marketplace. The companies remain parties to a joint venture first entered into in May 2019 that established Bermuda-based reinsurer, Geneva Re Ltd.
• On June 3, 2022 - Hub International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage, and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Alexander & Company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. the company has focused almost exclusively on public education systems, having also served a few city and county government clients. Joining Hub was an ideal opportunity as we look to continue to take our firm to the next level,” said Alexander. “We look forward to expanding our products and services to better serve our clients.”
